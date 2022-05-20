There’s a good chance the Venice High football team won’t look much like the one that lost to Lakeland in this past Thursday’s spring game.
For starters, Venice coach John Peacock and his staff expect several players who were ineligible this week — including five players on offense — to be available to play in the fall.
This group full of new faces will also have three months of summer workouts and conditioning to better prepare themselves for high-level varsity football.
But that doesn’t mean this week’s loss was for naught.
There was much to be learned about this year’s Indians team in Lakeland.
Here’s what stood out:
Some new starters shine
There are new starters for Venice at almost every position on the offense and several on defense, too. A few of those new faces wasted no time making game-changing plays.
Tyler Louis could be the answer at defensive end across from Damon Wilson II. The rising-senior generated pressure on quarterback Zachary Pleuss on multiple occasions — coming up with a team-leading 1.5 sacks.
Deylen Platt looks to be the final puzzle piece in the secondary alongside cornerback Elliot Washington II and safety Sage Youtzy.
The rising junior flashed good closing speed and used his 6-foot-3, 175-pound frame to his advantage.
Also, don’t sleep on Rkisch “Kiki” Hyppolite in the passing game.
Generously listed on the roster at 5-foot-8, 145 pounds, the diminutive rising senior displayed impressive speed, route running and hands against the Dreadnaughts. Hyppolite finished with five catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns — the team’s only two scores until Keyon Sears hauled in a 20-yard touchdown with 1.7 seconds to play.
Washington II is a weapon
If Washington II were only used as a cornerback, he would still be an invaluable asset for any team. It looks like Venice is trying to maximize that talent going forward.
The 4-star Alabama commit lined up at receiver and kickoff returner, as well, and hardly left the field all night.
Though the experiment on offense didn’t produce immediate success — hauling in a pair of catches that were negated by holding penalties — he showed how explosive he can be on special teams. The rising senior’s 56-yard kickoff return to open the second half set up the Indians with a short field, eventually scoring on a 17-yard pass from Brooks Bentley to Hyppolite.
New o-line needs time to jell
For an offensive line full of new players, the Indians committed hardly any penalties. However, the inexperience showed as pass protection was often quick to break down.
Bentley was sacked six times for a loss of 25 yards, and several incompletions were simply desperation heaves toward the sideline as pressure closed in.
With reinforcements coming (three players on the line were ineligible Thursday) and plenty of time to learn this summer, the Indians will have plenty of opportunity to improve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.