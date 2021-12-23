Venice High football has made it clear it’s the team to beat in 8A competition.
The Indians defeated every playoff opponent by at least four touchdowns on their way to a third state championship.
Many might assume that Venice will simply continue to dominate like this every season going forward, but high school football teams can change dramatically from year-to-year.
Every championship team is sure to lose a few senior stars — including quarterback Ryan Browne, running back Da'Marion Escort, most of the offensive line and receivers Omari Hayes and Jayshon Platt, to name a few.
However, there’s also several returners and promising prospects on the rise.
And what would a new season at Venice High be without a couple of transfer players, as well?
Here’s an early look at what we might be able to expect from next year’s Indians' squad:
Defense should stay strong
Very few teams were able to score more than a touchdown against the Venice defense this past season, and that might not change anytime soon.
The Indians will lose their entire linebacking corps — Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard, Desavion Cassaway and Michael Phillips Jr. — along with defensive lineman Makalynn Clayton and George Philip and cornerback Myles Weston, but will still retain a few key playmakers.
Among those returning are defensive end Damon Wilson II and cornerback Elliot Washington II, a pair of four-star athletes with offers from most of the top college football programs in the nation.
Alongside those two, will be defensive tackles Trenton Kintigh and Collin Adkins as well as safety Sage Youtzy.
Offense in flux
Predicting what the 2021 Venice offense would look like this time last year would have been a fool’s errand as four of the most important parts — Browne, Hayes, tight end Austin Bray and right tackle Makhete Gueye — had yet to arrive on campus.
That trend could bear repeating this season with openings at quarterback, offensive line and receiver.
Sophomore guard Matthew Peavley is the lone returner on the line with extensive starting experience, while Keyon Sears finds himself in the same position at receiver.
They could both be aided by a pair of junior role players — tackle Billal Omar and receiver Larry Shannon — handling more work next season.
Players on the rise
Playing on a stacked state championship team can be challenging for younger players, but there were still some Indians who stood out.
Running backs Alvin Johnson III, a sophomore, and Jamarice Wilder, a freshman, give Venice two proven options out of the backfield.
Both shined in backup duty to Escort this season, with Johnson III rushing 91 times for 644 yards (7.1 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns and Wilder rushing 55 times for 447 yards (8.1 yards per carry) and six touchdowns.
Defensively, junior Dominic Wood showed that he fits right in with the physical play of Venice’s front seven, and should help keep that unit one of the team’s best.
Sophomore Deylen Platt, the younger brother of Jayshon Platt, is a long cornerback at 6-foot-3 and has good speed for his size — giving the Indians a potential replacement for Weston in the secondary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.