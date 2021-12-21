The football season lasted as long as it possibly could this year, dragging out until a week before Christmas.
With a state championship already won in one sport, it’s time to look at what may lie ahead for the winter sports as seasons begin to hit the home stretch.
Here’s how the rest of the season looks for each team:
Girls soccer
Another recent state championship team, the Lady Indians have had an up-and-down start to the season with several new faces like Brooke Judson, Kyla Freddolino, Erin Anderson, Meadow Barry, Amara Chamberlain, Ella Luzzi and Leila Bartlett, among others.
Still, Venice has gone 6-3-2 and has remained one of the area’s top teams.
The home games are over for now, however, as Venice will play its final three games on the road — at North Port on Jan. 10, at Cardinal Mooney on Jan. 14 and at North Fort Myers on Jan. 21.
Boys basketball
The Indians have bounced back from a slow start in which they lost four of their first five games — beating Booker, Sarasota and North Port over the past two weeks behind Isaiah Levine and Shea Cullum.
Now with the football season officially complete, several standout reinforcements will be on the way, including: All-Area guards Myles Weston and Jayshon Platt, Austin Bray, Makalynn Clayton, Deylen Platt and Jack Huber.
There will be several can’t-miss games ahead.
Venice (3-4) travels to Charlotte on Jan. 7 and then Port Charlotte on Jan. 11 in a pair of matchups against top area teams, then travels to undefeated Cardinal Mooney on Jan. 20 before finishing up with four straight home games — against North Port (Jan. 25), Gulf Coast (Jan. 28), Riverview (Feb. 3) and Fort Myers (Feb. 4).
Boys soccer
The Indians started strong with an unbeaten record through six matches, but have since lost four straight to tough local competition.
There’s still plenty of time for Venice (4-4-2) to get back on track, though, with six matches remaining from Jan. 5-21 that include some fun matchups like a district rematch against Riverview at home on Jan. 10 and crosstown rivalry match against North Port at home on Jan. 21.
Girls basketball
The Lady Indians have been nearly unbeatable on the hardwood this season.
Riverview and Port Charlotte are the only two teams to beat Venice (7-3), but the Indians would have to get through the Rams in the district tournament.
Still, Venice could advance past districts if it can keep winning with its influx of new talent like freshmen Addison Ivery and Tessa and Zoe O’Leary.
Venice will play one of the area’s top teams at Cardinal Mooney (8-1) on Jan. 11 and then have a chance to avenge its loss to Port Charlotte in a road game on Jan. 14.
Wrestling
It’s still relatively early in wrestling season, but the Indians have already had a few standout performances.
Venice went 5-1 at the Lake Gibson Duals to open the month — led by five-win weekends from Tristany Smallwood (106-113 pounds), Blaine Taranto (120), Thomas Chrone (126), Dalton Peacock (132), Gage Wiggins (138) and Lucas Wheeler (182) — beating out Tenoroc, Apopka, Celebration and Carrollwood Day.
Venice also delivered a second-place finish at the Boca Ciega South Side duals this past weekend. The team received 6-0 performances from Smallwood, Taranto, Wiggins and Eric Beck and Micah Thomson as they defeated Northeast, Land O’ Lakes, Spoto, Osceola and St. Pete.
Girls Weightlifting
The postseason has nearly arrived for girls weightlifting.
Two meets — the Lemon Bay Invite and the Young Warrior Invite — are scheduled for mid-January, but otherwise, Venice will begin to prepare to host the district meet on Jan. 20.
