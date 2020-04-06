By the time they become juniors and seniors, many fans around the area come to know the top athletes — the Tre Carrolls and Lauren Ragazzones of the area.
But before they rose to the top, they were breakout sophomores, who burst onto the scene without much warning almost forcing their names into all-area and player of the year conversations.
Some athletes bloom late and become top competitors in their final year or two, but some are just born differently, rising to the occasion despite their youth.
Here are some of the area’s top freshman and sophomore rising stars:
1. John Gamble, Charlotte (Basketball): Gamble made his much-anticipated debut as a freshman for the Tarpon basketball team. It went just about as well as everyone expected it to. His superior athleticism gave Charlotte a dangerous three-headed attack alongside Tre Carroll and Tyrik Gainer. He averaged 13.5 points and 4.2 rebounds this year as the Tarpons knocked down milestones. He gets one more year alongside Carroll before he inevitably takes the reins.
2. Lance Schyck, Lemon Bay (Wrestling): Schyck broke out as a freshman wrestler, placing fourth in the state. He followed that up with a near perfect sophomore season, losing just one match and finishing as the second-best 1A 170-pounder in the state. He battled sickness for a portion of the year, but was still able to bring a 36-0 record into regionals. His lone loss came in the state title bout.
3. Juliana Courville, Venice (Track): Courville is the do-it-all spark Venice was looking for as seniors left voids in the lineup. She was a state-qualifier in three events as a freshman and was off to a hot start to her sophomore season prior to the shutdown. She’s high jumped, run the 4x100 relay and the 400-meter dash and competed in the pole vault where she beat her personal record with an 8-foot, 10 3/4-inch jump at Charlotte this year.
4. Alex Perry, Port Charlotte (Football/Basketball): Perry was inconsistent as a sophomore, but has all the talent and athleticism to be successful on both the basketball and football teams. He played quarterback for the JV team, scoring five touchdowns in a game, and finished the year at wide receiver, but played few minutes. On the basketball team, Perry was the lone player that could play above the rim and brought a physicality to the squad. Next year could be a big leap for him.
5. Elliott Washington, Venice (Football): For a freshman to make the varsity team at Venice High is a feat in itself, but Washington did more than just make the team — stepping in as a starting cornerback when Steffan Johnson was moved to quarterback. He finished the season with 31 tackles, 1 INT and four passes defended against some of the top competition in the country.
6. Patrick Nolan/Isaac Church, Charlotte (Wrestling): Both sophomores, Nolan and Church look to be the future of a Tarpon program that has a tradition of consistently competing for state championships. Nolan went 45-11 as a sophomore, reaching the state quarterfinals and earning a sixth-place finish. Church was right behind him with a 38-11 and a district and regional championship, finishing sixth at states.
7. Sierra Spirk, North Port (Soccer): Spirk was a spark for the Lady Bobcats, breaking most of the freshman school records in the process. She broke records with 25 goals, 12 assists and 52 points to help the team reach the regional quarterfinals.
8. Nazir Gilchrist, DeSoto County (Basketball): Gilchrist provided a lot of explosiveness in a compact package. He was consistently atop the scoring list each game and could get to the rim with ease to accompany his smooth jumper. He scored 14 points in the Bulldogs district championship victory.
9. Kylah Buckle, North Port (Track): Buckle has quickly become one of the area’s top mid-distance runners. She qualified for states as a freshman and has already broken the school record in the 200-meters with a 25.35 second run and has notched multiple event wins this year.
10. Ella Kraszewski, Lemon Bay (Softball): Kraszewski had her sophomore struggles at times this year, but her good far outweighs and shortcomings. She was dominant in the circle as a freshman, tossing a no-hitter among other accolades. This season, she was batting .400 with two triples and 11 RBIs while also boasting a 5-3 record with 40 strikeouts and a 2.78 ERA.
Others to note: Karsyn Rutherford, Venice softball; Drew Carter, Community Christian basketball; Jason LePage, Lemon Bay baseball; Keon Jones, Charlotte football; Carson O’Sullivan, Venice baseball; Kassidy Hopper, Charlotte softball; Desavion Cassaway, Venice football; McKenzie Coslor, Port Charlotte softball.
