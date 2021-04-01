Port Charlotte stayed in-house and named Julie White to succeed Christine Burkhart as Pirates’ volleyball coach Thursday afternoon.
Burkhart announced her resignation last month after 12 seasons with the program. White was on Burkhart’s staff and had her endorsement as the search began last week.
“We feel she will be fantastic,” Port Charlotte athletic director Bob Bruglio said. “She has a lot of experience and is great with the kids.”
White has more than a decade of coaching experience, much of it at the college level. She has been an assistant at Elmira (N.Y.) College, Westminster (Mo.) College and William Woods (Mo.). From 2008-13, she was the head coach at LaGrange (Ga.) College, where she guided the D3 Panthers’ program through its transition from the Great South Athletic Conference to USA South.
In 2011, during the Panthers’ final season in the GSAC, White guided the team to a 17-15 record and earned conference coach of the year honors.
In addition to coaching, White regularly wrote for PrepVolleyball.com and Prep Dig (prepdig.com).
“I am really thankful for the opportunity to lead here,” White said. “Coach Burkhart has done a great job developing our players and also with helping me prepare for this role with our team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.