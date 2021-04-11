We interrupt the weekly prep baseball roundup to remind one and all just two weeks remain in the regular season.
That was quick, wasn’t it?
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the local teams in terms of whether they are hot or cold entering this home stretch and take a peek at what remains on their slates.
We’ll take them in alphabetical order, which means batting leadoff is …
CHARLOTTE
Record: 8-9
Last week: 1-2
Last 10 games: 3-7
Hot or cold? Room temperature. While there have been games in which Charlotte simply ran into a better opponent, a number of the Tarpons’ recent losses can be traced directly to self-inflicted wounds. The best example of that came Tuesday night in Lemon Bay, when a base runner was senselessly caught hanging off third base on a walk that had loaded the bases. Not only did that pickoff end the inning, it took the bat out of the hands of the Tarpons’ best hitter, John Busha, who was coming to the plate with a chance to break a 4-4 tie in the seventh inning.
What’s left: Five games remain, including three at home. Charlotte will begin this week with designs on vengeance against Lemon Bay at home on Tuesday. A home-and-home awaits next week with Fort Myers.
DESOTO COUNTY
Record: 6-13
Last week: 2-1
Last 10 games: 5-5
Hot or cold? HOT. You wouldn’t think it from that mark over the past 10 games, but the Bulldogs have won five of their last six. If you’re looking for the key, it appears to be in Lane Fullerton’s pocket. The hot stretch coincides with Fullerton moving into the leadoff spot in the order. He has reached base safely in every game since the move, good for a .455 on-base percentage. He has a double and a triple as well as a four-steal game. Logan Adams has mopped up with Fullerton supercharging the top of the order. He’s hitting .438 (7 of 16) with a double and two home runs and a .591 on-base percentage overall during the 5-1 run. Adams and Fullerton are also forming a potent 1-2 punch on the mound.
What’s left: A little extra credit before the final exam. The Bulldogs will play a three-game series this week against a struggling Lake Placid (1-11) before closing out the season against Sebring (13-7), Avon Park (10-7) and Bishop Verot (14-5). The Bulldogs run-ruled Sebring earlier this year but were run-ruled themselves against Avon Park.
LEMON BAY
Record: 15-4
Last week: 1-1
Last 10 games: 6-4
Hot or cold? Cooling off. It’s easy to look at the marks above and think the Manta Rays are slumping, but they aren’t. The schedule has gone from bunny slope to black diamond. Also, while their base running hijinks have never been a state secret, teams are making the necessary adjustments to slow them down. Coach Zach Gonzalez said Lemon Bay will continue to ride or die by the basepaths and that much was on display this past week when Abel Albarran’s crazy gamble to take third on a ball in the dirt with two outs in the seventh inning against Charlotte paid off. Albarran ultimately scored the game-winner on an ensuing wild pitch. Against North Port, the Mantas ran themselves out of a couple of opportunities in a 6-2 loss.
What’s left: More of the same. Lemon Bay pays a return visit to Charlotte on Tuesday for a Tarpons team that will be eager to exact some revenge. The Mantas will aim for some vengeance of their own when North Port comes to town at the end of this week. A road trip to Cardinal-Mooney (13-5) awaits to kick off the final week, but other than that, a home and home with Imagine is a sweep possibility and a home date with Port Charlotte to end the season is winnable, as well. A 5-1 closing kick would get Lemon Bay to 20 wins.
NORTH PORT
Record: 10-9
Last week: 3-0
Last 10 games: 6-4
Hot or cold? Goldilocks zone, as in the Bobcats are not terribly hot or cold – they’re just right. They are winning the games they are supposed to win and playing competitive ball in their losses. Better, different players seem to step up in each of North Port’s three wins this past week. Ethan Kaelin ripped a walk-off single to beat Booker, 5-4. Lazaro Salazar came on in relief and tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings against Sarasota Riverview, allowing the North Port bats to heat up in a 9-0 victory. On Friday, Brayden Kelly went the distance, allowing just one earned run while scattering six hits and fanning seven in a 6-2 win against Lemon Bay.
What’s left: It’s difficult not to look ahead to the April 20 game at Venice, but first there are three winnable games against Sarasota, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay. Go 3-0 this week and the Bobcats will clinch a winning regular season.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Record: 4-11
Last week: 0-1
Last 10 games: 4-6
Hot or cold? Sweater weather. The Pirates have cooled off after a stretch in which they won four of five games. The familiar bugaboos of untimely hitting and mental errors have reared their ugly heads once more, but coach Rodney Taylor continues to remind the team of how close it has come to winning each time they fall short. That much was true on Wednesday during a 2-1, eight-inning loss to Lehigh. Miscues accounted for both of Lehigh’s runs while the Pirates missed out on several run-scoring opportunities at the plate. Taylor still likes what he sees because he has seen it before – in 2018, the Pirates labored through a very similar 6-17 season and the lessons learned resulted in an 18-9 campaign in 2019.
What’s left: It’s a bit of a potluck. The Pirates play host to 4-15 Booker on Monday before traveling to North Port on Wednesday and Lely (8-10) on Friday. Two winnable games against Imagine and Manatee open the season’s final week before the finalie at Lemon Bay on April 23.
VENICE
Record: 13-6
Last week: 2-1
Last 10 games: 8-2
Hot or cold? Burn notice. Venice moved up to No. 8 overall in the FHSAA rankings before their split against No. 6 Calvary Christian, so safe to say they’ll be staying put when the next rankings come out. Venice is No. 2 in Class 6A with familiar nemesis St. Thomas Aquinas holding down the top spot. The other loss? That was the IMG Academy’s Black squad, which is currently Florida’s No. 6 team in the MaxPreps rankings. Against standard competition, Venice has done well to stretch out its bullpen and get a lot of arms on the mound. More than any other team in the area, the regular season is preseason for Venice and each game is about getting ready for the second season.
What’s left: Nothing but home games from now until season’s end for Venice. Thursday features a visit from Sarasota, which has won eight in a row entering the week. A rare Saturday game against Cardinal-Mooney sets up a solid trio of games to close out the year – North Port, Braden River (16-4) and Cypress Lake (13-7)
