Steffan Johnson entered last season as a defensive back for Venice. After struggling in North Port's offense as a sophomore, not many predicted he would be able to step in and ignite the Indians' offense.
Cut to November and Johnson was breaking the single-game rushing record in the playoffs and throwing bombs downfield for Malachi Wideman. His end of the year success helped lead Venice to the Final Four.
He finished the year rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns while throwing for five more in just over half the season at quarterback.
Johnson's rise came as a surprise. Every year there are a handful of players that breakout and become stars for their teams. They might not begin the season as household names, but end up as difference makers.
This list isn't about the obvious names to watch in the fall. Guys like quarterbacks Logan Rogers and John Busha are well known and will be counted on from the first snap.
This is about the guys that could be due for a big year. Some have already carved out a role and some are looking for there shot.
Here are 10 breakout candidates to watch for the 2020 season:
Kiemar Richardson, DE/TE Desoto County
Richardson has the physique coaches yearn for when looking for an edge rusher or red zone threat. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Richardson was a menace on the defensive front for the Bulldogs, who were one spot out of the playoffs last year. He recorded eight sacks and 33 tackles as a junior. He wasn't as big of a threat on offense, but if they can get him involved more, he could be a major asset.
Alex Perry, WR, Port Charlotte
Perry tore up the field on JV as a freshman, scoring five touchdowns in a game at quarterback. Last year he saw time toward the end of the year at receiver on varsity, but didn't make a huge impact. Having said that, he's 6-foot-4 and growing wth superior athleticism. Wideout was a weak spot for the Pirates last year and Perry could give Logan Rogers a true No. 1 target.
Ethan Mort, OL, Venice
The Venice offensive line has consistently funneled kids to the next level. Last year, Thomas Schrader was the anchor, helping the Indians rush for nearly 3,000 yards. Shrader is off to FSU, which leaves the door open for Mort to take over the line. He's 6-foot-5, 275 pounds and will be counted on to get a push off the line for two other players on this list.
Freddie Fletcher, WR, Charlotte
Fletcher could become a featured part of the offense under new coach Wade Taylor. Taylor has said he wants to revamp the offense a little heading into next year. That could mean more targets for Fletcher, who is one of the more athletic wideouts in the area. He averaged 20.7 yards per catch last year to the tune of 572 yards and eight touchdowns. With Jeremiah Harvey gone, Fletcher is in line for a monster year.
Jeff Terry, North Port
Terry was one of the few bright spots in the North Port offense last year. Along with the addition of quarterback Kevin Riley, Terry toted the rock for the Bobcats with 644 yards and seven touchdowns. The Bobcats' offense is changing this year under new coach Billy Huthman, but Terry should maintain his featured back role.
Tony Blanding, QB, DeSoto County
The Bulldogs branched out from their power run game a little last year, allowing for Blanding to show his ability. In a two-game stretch last year, he threw for over 500 yards and eight touchdowns. He gained confidence with each snap and will go into next year as one of a handful of experienced returners at the quarterback position. With options like Richardson and Ethan Redden at his disposal, Blanding should increase his numbers from last year.
Damarion Escort and Dylan Turner, RBs, Venice
The Indians fielded a trio of successful running backs last season in Brian Taylor, Escort and Shevan Pearce. With Taylor and Pearce gone, Escort is the favorite to open the season as the starter after rushing for 508 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. But Cardinal Mooney transfer Dylan Turner will eat into his workload some. Turner posted similar numbers for the 2-8 Cougars, but will find more success behind the Indians stout offensive line.
Austin Andrle, QB, Lemon Bay
Andrle missed a large chunk of his sophomore season due to a hip injury, but saw success when he played. He rushed for just under 300 yards in the four games he played in and led the charge to get the Mantas into the playoffs. They don't throw a ton, but with another year under his belt, the Mantas hope Andrle can open up the offense like he did on the JV squad.
Joshua Clerjuste, Port Charlotte
Clerjuste is less of a breakout candidate, but has a chance to lead the Pirates in tackles after the graduation of Devin Hunter. Clerjuste has speed and athleticism to chase runs down on the perimeter and instincts to diagnose plays. He's missed time in each of the past two seasons, but is one of Port Charlotte's top returners from a squad that went 10-2 last year.
Tyler Amaral, K, Charlotte
In a roundabout way, Amaral extended the Tarpons' season with a perfect performance in the regional semifinal. He went 7 for 7 on kicks in a four-overtime thriller against Lake Gibson. He is the top returning kicker in the area after going 8 of 11 on field goals last year. Every coach would love to enter the season without having to worry about their kicking situation. For the next two years, the Tarpons won't have to.
