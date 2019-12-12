For the first time in years, possibly ever, there’s a noticeable buzz when you walk into the gym at Venice High School to watch the boys basketball team.
It’s a nearly packed house with several media members on the sideline and everyone with their phones at the ready, waiting to capture another highlight-reel play from Malachi Wideman.
The 6-foot-5 Florida State football and basketball commit has become known for his high-flying dunks that have made stars like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade jump out of their seats. His mere presence alone has turned the Indians from middle-of-the-road competitors into must-see basketball on a nightly basis.
“There’s been a tremendous amount of excitement,” Venice coach John Flynn said of Wideman transferring in from Riverview this fall. “The gym has been packed. It’s been great for his teammates to have that. The problem is, with that comes a little bit of nervousness because the guys haven’t been used to that.
“We’ve just got to get over that. We have guys who haven’t been in the kind of environment before. It gets loud in here.”
After missing the first game of the season due to the football playoffs, Wideman and fellow football players Thomas Shrader, Jayshon Platt and Myles Weston have bolstered what was already a competitive Indians squad.
So far it’s resulted in a 2-1 record and a buzz around the program that’s extending far beyond the city of Venice.
“The kids follow him on Instagram and YouTube,” Flynn said. “He made a dunk last week. It was a windmill where he took off from the free-throw line, and he got 650,000 hits on that. It’s crazy.”
Venice will have a chance to keep the momentum rolling as it plays in the Culligan City of Palms Classic later this month (Dec. 14 and Dec. 23) in Fort Myers.
Though Flynn and the Indians know it isn’t a coincidence that their first-ever invitation to the City of Palms happens to be the same season Wideman joined the team, they’re itching at the opportunity nonetheless.
The Indians will kick off the tournament against Dunbar on Saturday for the opening game and then wrap it up with the Hugh Thimlar Tribute game against Lehigh on Dec. 23. Preceding the game against Lehigh will be the tournament’s signature event, the dunk contest on Sunday, Dec. 22 — an event Wideman has been trying to win for three years now.
When he was a freshman, Wideman went toe-to-toe with current LSU starter Emmitt Williams, losing in the final round.
Again last season, Wideman finished as the runner-up behind now-University of North Carolina starting guard Cole Anthony as he used a 360 dunk, one between the legs and some attempts in which he leapt over standing participants.
“I’ve finished second or third every time, so hopefully this year I can break through and bring one home,” he said. “Dunking is a lot of coordination and rhythm. Sometimes I try to watch other dunks and mimic them or do a movement similar to them.”
While Wideman has transformed the Indians nearly overnight, it’s a change that almost didn’t happen. After football season, he debated playing for one of a few high-caliber prep schools before ultimately decided on finishing out his high school career in Venice.
“I ended up staying to finish out my year here,” he said. “I want to play with a couple of my friends from the football team rather than go somewhere else and maybe see that the grass isn’t greener on the other side.
“I saw this year who’s really good for me and who is in my corner. You have to find out if your people really have your best interests at heart.”
It won’t be long before the senior has to make another tough decision, as in where to go to school. While he still has some time before National Signing Day — new Seminoles coach Mike Norvell was seen at Wednesday night’s Venice game.
But before he gets to the next level, Wideman still has some goals left to accomplish.
He hopes to win a district title — albeit in a loaded district with Charlotte and Fort Myers — and make some lasting memories along the way before taking his game to new heights.
And as for what moves he’ll use in his fourth and final attempt at winning the City of Palms dunk contest?
“That’s a secret,” he said. “You’ll have to wait and see.”
