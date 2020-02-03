Practically since the time Malachi Wideman could walk, it was apparent to Angela Wideman that her son would be special.
When she bought him his first bicycle at age 3, it took him less than a day to learn to ride without training wheels and burn through all the rubber on his tires.
“I was like, ‘This kid is a monster,’” she said.
Fast forward a couple of years, and Wideman was dominating youth basketball and football leagues. In some basketball games, he’d score 25 of his team’s 30 points at just 5 years old, according to his mother.
“It was ridiculous,” Angela said. “People would ask for his birth certificate because they didn’t believe he was so phenomenal at that age.”
Over time, he grew into a 6-foot-5 frame that he’s used to win dunk contests, take his teams to the playoffs and wow everyone in attendance in the process.
So it hasn’t come as much of a surprise then that the Venice High senior will soon be signing with a major university to play both basketball and football.
“Malachi Wideman is definitely one of the best athletes I’ve seen,” said BJ Ivey, Wideman’s former basketball coach at Riverview and current FGCU Director of Basketball Operations. “He’s definitely the best athlete I’ve had the opportunity to coach. He’s an incredible leaper, he has an incredible burst of speed and a great first step. He’s very agile and incredibly flexible.
“I think his athleticism will give him every opportunity to play both basketball and football at the next level.”
But while just about everyone knows that Wideman has his pick of where he wants to play, very few know where that will be.
On Wednesday afternoon just after 1:30 p.m. in the Venice High gym, the four-star athlete will make his decision official and sign his National Letter of Intent — bringing an end to months of questions and rumors.
Despite verbally committing to Florida State, the firing of former football coach Willie Taggart and his staff this fall gave Wideman some hesitation.
Wideman shockingly reversed course and opted not to sign in the early signing period in December. In the time since, he’s taken recruiting visits to Oregon, Tennessee, Auburn and as recently as this past weekend, Ole Miss.
“After the coaching staff change (at FSU) and with new faces in the locker room, I thought it was only fair that I went out and saw what all my options are,” Wideman said. “I don’t want to live with any regrets and wonder a year later, ‘Maybe somewhere else was a better option.’”
Wideman makes playing sports look effortless — whether it be leaping up to snag a 50-50 pass from a defensive back or gliding through the air on the way to another poster-worthy dunk — but his journey to get to this point hasn’t been as easy.
After attending Riverview for three years, Wideman and his family were worried about him getting off track before it was time to move on to college.
At Riverview he was skipping some classes, his grades were slipping and according to Angela, he was in grave danger of not being NCAA eligible due to his academics.
“Mal is a very, very perceptive and intelligent kid,” Ivey said. “He’s more than capable of doing well in the classroom.
“Mal struggled with attendance after basketball season, though. We had several very lengthy discussions about where he was academically.”
That’s where Adrian McPherson — the first high school athlete to win Florida’s Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball awards — stepped into the picture.
Not many people can relate to Wideman and what he can do athletically, but if anyone can, it is McPherson. Shortly after his junior year, Wideman moved in with McPherson in Venice.
“I had to make a choice, because at Riverview he was on the decline,” Angela said. “I had to do what was in the best interest of him. I had to get him surrounded by someone who’s been through that process.
“It’s hard because as a mother you want your kids with you. But our neighborhood was bad and I had to get him away from that.”
The former standout athlete at Southeast High School in Bradenton went on to play quarterback briefly at Florida State before felony theft and forgery charges permanently derailed his college career.
McPherson went on to play in both the Arena Football League and the Canadian Football League, but never was able to deliver on his once historic promise.
Now, McPherson is trying to ensure that Wideman avoids the pitfalls that cost him his chance at glory.
“It’s been good. I’ve been able to get a lot more work in and keep my mind strong,” Wideman said of living with McPherson. “It helps me block out a lot of other stuff that will stop you from being great. He mentors me and gives me a role model to have around.
“He’s taught me to move smarter. Move with your head and not with your emotions.”
McPherson was not available to be interviewed for this story.
Since moving to Venice, Wideman’s worries have dissipated.
His grades have improved and he is now NCAA eligible, according to Angela. He set career high numbers across the board as a receiver this season (65 catches for 1,064 yards and 13 TDs) and he has college coaches from across the country flying in to convince him to come to their school.
Soon, all the hard work, sacrifices and waiting will be over.
When Wideman puts pen to paper on Wednesday afternoon, it will put into focus something that’s been in the making for several years.
But even as his reign as a high school phenom comes to an end, it likely won’t be the last time Wideman finds himself in the spotlight.
“I want the best for Malachi,” Angela said. “His future is bright. He can do whatever he wants to do. If Malachi wants to be a football player, he can do that. If he wants to play basketball, he can play that. If he wants to be a doctor, he can be a doctor, too.
“The sky is the limit for Malachi. The world is his.”
