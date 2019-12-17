Jacob Newcomb nailed a 3-pointer from Steph Curry range in the opening minute on Tuesday night and added six more points before the quarter was up to put Lemon Bay boys basketball ahead of Venice.
But the lead was short-lived for the Mantas (4-4) as the Indians (4-2) stole the lead back on four quick points from Will Mizer to open the second quarter and held on for a 58-47 win at Lemon Bay High School.
“I think that we are really close,” Venice coach John Flynn said. “It’s one pass away here, it’s a nice rotation with the ball and a missed layup. That’s really what it is.
“We’re close. We’re a couple of ticks away and I can taste it. All of us here on the bench could feel it. I just want them to be able to execute. When the shots are there, they need to make them. We missed 7 or 8 layups tonight. That’s the difference between an 11-point win and a 25-point blowout.”
Venice guard Malachi Wideman had a slow start, but got going in the second quarter as chants of “overrated” echoed from the Lemon Bay student section. After closing out the first half with 14 points, the 6-foot-5 senior added 13 more in the second half — including a windmill dunk and a put-back jam in the third quarter to quiet the Mantas faithful.
End of 3rd Q: Venice 43, Lemon Bay 33Wideman (23 pts) quiets the Lemon Bay crowd with a windmill dunk followed up by a put-back jam moments later as he adds 9 points in the 3rd— Vinnie Portell (@VJPortell) December 18, 2019
If Wideman wasn’t finishing at the rim, he was fouled on his way there. Of his 27 points, all but 3 came from getting to the basket at will.
“I don’t know how you can’t get amped up,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said of his team’s attitude about playing Wideman. “We had some goals tonight. Not let him get free, jam him up in transition and not let him get in space. If you give him space in transition, you’re gonna foul him or you’re gonna get dunked on. He’s playing the top of the zone for a reason. If you get careless with a pass, he’s got a breakaway.”
As Wideman found his rhythm, the Mantas went cold.
After his nine-point first quarter, Newcomb didn’t score again until the beginning of the fourth as Lemon Bay struggled to find consistency from the field. The Mantas turned the ball over 18 times and 6-foot-8 forward Caleb Geisendorfer (10 points) was plagued with foul trouble — eventually fouling out with just under 3 minutes to play.
“I get hyped up to play everyone I play, but especially a guy like Malachi Wideman because he’s pretty hyped up as a good player,” Geisendorfer said. “We had too many turnovers, and we made a bunch of fouls when we shouldn’t have.”
Lemon Bay scored in spurts to stay within 10-15 points the entire game, but couldn’t break the double-digit deficit for much of the game. Though the Mantas got within eight in the beginning of the fourth, they turned the ball over three times and Geisendorfer fouled out, allowing Venice to pull away.
“It’s getting close. I’m hoping we figure it out by the end of this week,” Flynn said. “It’s just them gelling together. It’s not easy playing with a guy like Malachi. He’s just a different animal.
“He’s always on the move. He looks like he’s going slow, then he goes fast. He knows who he’s passing the ball to — Is that guy gonna catch it? Is that guy a finisher? It’s just all the things that happen in a split-second in basketball. But we’ll be fine.”
