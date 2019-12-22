FORT MYERS — After coming up just short in the City of Palms dunk contest for three straight years, Malachi Wideman knew he had to come up with something special to take home the trophy.
It turned out he’d need everything in his bag of tricks at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Sunday night, as Hamilton Heights’ Samson Ruzhentsev pushed the senior guard to his limits before Wideman ultimately won in a one-dunk tiebreaker.
Malachi Wideman wins the first-ever dunk-off in the City of Palms dunk contest over Samson Ruzhentsev pic.twitter.com/2UvCvBtwkK— Vinnie Portell (@VJPortell) December 23, 2019
“It feels great. It’s definitely a blessing,” Wideman said. “It’s a surreal moment right now to be honest with you. It doesn’t even feel like I really won yet.
“It’s not soaking in yet, but I’m sure it will later tonight when I show my mom and get to socializing with her about it.”
The dunk contest began with 11 players who were allowed two minutes to throw down up to three dunks that were scored 1-10 from six judges seated on the court.
With a windmill dunk over 6-foot-5 Venice teammate Thomas Shrader, a self-lob 180-degree slam and a self-lob between the legs dunk, Wideman had three 60/60 performances in the opening round. He was the only contestant with more than one perfectly scored dunk.
In the finals against Ruzhentsev, Wideman took it down to the wire. The 6-foot-7 senior from Tennessee threw down two near-perfect dunks for a 117/120 score.
Wideman tried to top Ruzhentsev with another dunk over a spectator’s head — trying several times to no avail and leaving him with no dunks on the board with a little over 30 seconds to go.
“I knew that I had at least one or two dunks that I could always run back to,” said Wideman of what he was thinking halfway through the final round. “That’s what I planned for if I didn’t land the first ones. I tried to land some big ones early. But if I couldn’t land any big ones, I had some that I could for-sure get.”
He quickly got one on the board as he front-flipped over the judges before collecting himself for a two-hand slam. But even with a 57/60 out of the way, he still needed a perfect score with just 1.3 seconds remaining to force a tiebreaker.
Malachi Wideman is on to the finals after three 60/60 dunks - the only player to throw down more than one perfectly scored dunk Dunk 1 - (Over teammate @ThomasShrader02) pic.twitter.com/ruaEqg6VGX— Vinnie Portell (@VJPortell) December 23, 2019
With the contest on the line, the 6-foot-5 senior threw down a 360-degree one-hand slam to get his perfect score and keep his chances alive.
The come-from-behind tie in the final round was the first time the City of Palms has seen two dunkers tie in the final round — forcing the tournament’s first-ever one dunk tiebreaker.
Following a few unsuccessful tries, Ruzhentsev made a one-handed dunk that left him hanging from the rim by the crook of his elbow — giving Wideman a chance to steal the show.
On his first and only attempt of the tiebreaker round, Wideman delivered a 360-degree between the legs dunk that made the crowd erupt with what they knew had just happened.
Moments later, the judges confirmed the crowd’s suspicions — awarding the Venice senior first place on a unanimous 6-0 vote.
“At that point, I knew I wanted to give an electrifying dunk, but one that I knew I could land because you don’t get points for missed dunks,” he said of going into the final round.
“If it gotta come down to it, (the final dunk) is what’s gonna be in my back pocket.”
3-point shootout
Two local competitors tried their hand in the 3-point shootout that took place before the dunk contest.
Luke Ulmaniec of Charlotte scored 8/18 points and KJ Slaton of Venice scored 7/18 points as neither player advanced to the final round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.