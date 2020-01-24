PORT CHARLOTTE – Trevor Cole’s goal of a rebound in the 80th minute capped off an amazing comeback by the Port Charlotte High School boys soccer team as they earned a 4-4 tie against Lemon Bay on Friday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Trailing 4-1 with 16 minutes left, the Pirates (4-14-2) mounted a comeback. Just one minute after Lemon Bay (10-3-3) scored, Greg Williams scored his second goal of the night on a penalty kick to make it 4-2.
In the 70th minute, Williams launched a corner kick that found Tyler Wadsworth, who put it past goalkeeper Alex Johnson to cut the lead to 4-3.
After Julian Ordaz was sent off for Lemon Bay after getting his second yellow card in the 77th minute, the Pirates had a man advantage.
Johnson, for the second time in the game, was fouled just outside the box for a free kick. Johnson knocked the free kick away, but Cole was there to clean up for the game-tying goal.
“We just came together and fought to the end. It’s the seniors’ last game on this field and we wanted to finish with a bang,” Cole said. “Greg put a shot on the keeper who couldn’t hold on and it was an easy clean up.”
Johnson, a sophomore had two goals and two assists to lead the Pirates, who dressed just 13 players.
Port Charlotte coach Joe Roca said it was one of the wildest games he’s seen, but was also happy his injury-riddled team is playing its best as it heads to the postseason.
“Injuries have killed us, but this is a team of fighters. The last three games we’ve played awesome. We lost 4-2 against Fort Myers and beat Charlotte 3-0 this week,” Roca said. “This proves we still want to play.”
The Pirates scored first in the 20th minute when Johnson netted a free kick. However, the next 40 minutes where dominated by Lemon Bay.
Trayton White scored three consecutive goals, all assisted by Alex Carebes, to give the Manta Rays a 3-1 lead. Harley Rusher added another goal unassisted in the 64th minute to give them a seemingly insurmountable lead, only to set up the wild finish.
Lemon Bay coach Mark Hertz said despite the tie, his team should have enough points to make regionals, regardless of what happens in districts.
“A few things didn’t go our way. We had the penalty kick, some mistakes in the back and then went down a man. Port Charlotte is a tough team and came off a good win so we’ll take the tie and go home,” Hertz said.
