Coming off back-to-back years in which three teams won state championships, can Venice High School extend the record?
So far, the Indians have come close — making it to the state tournament in volleyball, swimming and football — but have yet to capture another championship against the best that Florida has to offer.
The competition that Venice has already faced shows just how impressive it is to achieve such a feat.
After a fall season of no state titles, it’ll be tough for Venice to make it three straight years of winning states in three sports, but several teams on campus still have that goal within reach.
If I had to bet on it, I’d say one of them gets it done.
In winter sports, of course the girls soccer team stands out as an obvious option. The Lady Indians were a few penalty kicks away from winning their region and going to the state tournament last year, and they’ve only gotten stronger this year — returning all of their starters.
Though the team is off to a 2-3-1 start, it’s come against some of the best teams in Florida — and in the nation — as they ready for another postseason run.
While the boys soccer and girls basketball teams still have some room for growth, don’t sleep on the boys basketball team this season.
Winning even a district title will be difficult going up against the likes of Charlotte and Fort Myers, but with FSU football commits such as Malachi Wideman and Thomas Shrader, the Indians have as much talent as they’ve had in years. Along with two future Seminoles, sharpshooter Christian Rodriguez returns to this year’s team alongside point guard Vince Marino, who’s already opening eyes with his newfound athleticism — throwing down dunks in the home opener.
And it might be a long shot for the wrestling team to win a state championship, but the team has produced individual state champions like Dan and Lauren Stone, and returns three state qualifiers from last year in Lauren, little brother Jack Stone and Gage Tippman.
Even if none of these teams come away with a state championship to show for their season, there’s still the spring sports to root on.
Despite losing several seniors, including its top three pitchers, the baseball team will be gearing up for a run at a third straight — and seventh overall — state title as the team returns three D-I commits in Mac Guscette (University of Florida), Michael Robertson (UF) and Zac Calhoon (Florida Gulf Coast University).
Not to be overlooked, the boys tennis team will have a shot at following up the first title in team history with another this spring. The Indians should return every player from last season’s championship run, including No. 1 and No. 2 players Ben Zipay and Ryan Rajakar — who have been to the state tournament three straight years.
And of course, even if all of these teams fall short of the ultimate goal, there’s always next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.