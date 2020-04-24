There’s no secret that Venice High athlete Myles Weston was blessed with the sports gene.
His mother ran track, his father was a first team All-SEC defensive tackle for the University of Florida and played three seasons in the NFL. He also had two uncles play in the NFL as well.
As a sophomore on the football and basketball teams, Weston showed flashes of the superior athleticism he could offer, but talent in front of him and injuries kept him off the field.
Entering a pivotal junior season, he’s looking to break into the starting lineup and prove his worth for the Indians.
“Last year we underachieved a bit, but toward the end of the football season we started clicking,” Weston said. “I think I could’ve done way better, but with injuries and other great players around me, I didn’t really get the opportunity.
“Next year, I need to become a better leader and get better more at the mental part of the game.”
Weston has played both sports since he was 5-years-old with his father, Rhondy Weston Sr., by his side imparting the wisdom that he’d accumulated through his years with the Gators and in the pros.
Weston Sr., a product of Glades Central High School in Belle Glade, was selected in the third round of the 1989 draft by the Dallas Cowboys and played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns as well before a knee injury ended his career.
From breaking down his game film to rehabbing and taking care of his body, Weston Sr. has been helping to mold his son and with hopes of easing him toward a similar career path.
“Myles has stuff you can’t teach. There are things when he does it that you’re like where’d that come from?” Weston Sr. said. “But you have to be a smart player. That’s what I’m trying to teach him .. just taking care of your body.”
Weston had two big obstacles during his sophomore season. A nagging hamstring injury sidelined him a few times and even when he was healthy, guys like Malachi Wideman and Weston Wolff, two Division I prospects, made it hard for him to steal touches.
Even so, he played well enough that his coaches are eager to find ways to get him the ball.
“He’s a dynamic player and special with the ball in his hands,” Venice football coach John Peacock said. “He’s growing like a weed, getting bigger every day. He’s a guy that we can get the ball to on swing routes and shallow crosses and let him do work with his feet. He’s very shifty.”
Wide receiver is still a point of strength for the Indians despite the loss of Wideman to graduation. Wolff, along with Jayshon Platt, look to get the lion’s share of targets.
But Peacock likes Weston’s athleticism enough that he could see time at running back, returner and defensive back.
Weston is excited for the increased workload, but still has to overcome the injury bug that has kept him rehabbing this offseason.
Landing awkwardly on a routine catch, Weston dislocated his knee and detached his growth plate at the Under Armour football camp in early March, which required surgery. He and his father say the injury isn’t quite as serious as it sounds and Weston should be ready to go when summer ball starts.
“At first it was hard for me, but now I’m pushing through it,” Weston said. “My father has helped me a lot because he’s had multiple surgeries and two knee replacements. He has me doing extra work, going to the park and he pushes me in my rehab.”
But the younger Weston doesn’t need much of a push.
“He’s always been motivated to be the best,” Weston Sr. said. “Kids from LaBelle, Immokalee, Belle Glade where I came from, their motivation is to make it and make money. We’re doing well, so I tell him your motivation gotta come from being the best. You want to be the hardest worker out there.”
He hopes his junior year is the first step toward his ultimate goal of reaching the NFL. But first, he wants to light up the stat sheet and help the Indians get back to the state championship.
With each hurdle, Weston knows he has the support of his family.
“Personally my goal is (1,000 yards),” Weston said. “but I just want to be reliable when my coaches call my number and just be a big time playmaker.”
