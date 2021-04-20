VENICE — Nearly all season long the Venice girls tennis team didn’t know what to expect.
Playing in a new district, a new region and a new classification with several new players, there were too many unknown variables at play for longtime Indians tennis coach Wayne Robertson to make any predictions.
It turned out Venice should have been confident about what was to come — as the Lady Indians went 14-1 in the regular season before winning the district last week.
Hosting Newsome in the regional semifinals on Tuesday afternoon, Venice still wasn’t sure what was coming, but still prevailed — winning, 4-2, to advance to the regional final on Thursday.
“I felt like we could get through districts, and we happened to win,” Robertson said. “When it comes to regionals, though, we haven’t played any of these teams. I didn’t know much about Newsome, but luckily you’re able to look some stuff up online and kind of get an idea.”
“We had looked online and saw their No. 1 had a ranking, so we figured all of our matches would be close. They pretty much all were. A couple of matches were won in straight sets, but we had some tiebreaks.”
After splitting doubles — winning No. 1, 6-1, 6-0, and losing No. 2, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 — the Indians had to win three of five singles matches to advance.
In singles play, Venice No. 1 player Nicole Cierniak won, 6-2, 6-4, No. 2 player Nika DeLong won, 6-2, 6-1, and No. 5 player Adela Piskor lost, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 early on — meaning the Indians needed to win one match from their No. 3, Kathrin Didovich, or No. 4 player, Mickey Carr.
However, as Carr fell behind by one set, it quickly became clear that the Indians’ hopes of winning depended on Didovich.
While the pressure might have gotten to a younger or more inexperienced player, the senior said she’s learned how to handle it.
“I felt it one time during districts during my first match, but I was like, ‘OK, I need to shake off these nerves,’ because I was starting to lose,” Didovich said. “I had to take some deep breaths and I kept saying to myself, ‘Pretend it’s practice. Pretend like you’re playing against your teammate.
“Once I did that, I started winning and I’ve learned never to come into a match nervous again.”
Didovich said she didn’t feel the nerves as she led start-to-finish in a 6-3, 6-2 win that locked in a trip to the regional final for Venice.
Venice will host the winner of today’s match between Riverview and Plant in the regional final at the Venice High tennis courts on Thursday at 3 p.m.
“It’s so exciting,” Didovich said of moving on to the regional final later this week. “Just going to states, not even winning, would be awesome.
“I think we have a really good chance to do that. I can’t wait.”
