Hayden and Weston Wolff are smack in the middle of their college football careers, but the two brothers have still found time to give back to their hometown community.
Football stars at both Lemon Bay and Venice High, Hayden (Class of ’19) and Weston (Class of ’21) each earned scholarships to play Division-I football after impressive prep careers.
This past weekend, the brothers combined forces to host a 'D-I college run quarterback-receiver workout' for kids ages 5-14 at Wellfield Park in Venice, a first of what the brothers hope to be an annual event.
“(When I was a kid) there was nothing run by college football players,” Hayden Wolff said. “It was always volunteers or Pop Warner coaches, and people like that. We never got to work with guys who went to college and came back.
“I think the kids had a great time. Not only did they learn, but we learned, too.”
Hayden, a redshirt freshman, was named the starting quarterback for Old Dominion University midway through this past season and helped rally the 1-6 Monarchs to five straight wins and an appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
He finished the season with 1,933 passing yards and 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions.
Weston, also a redshirt freshman, appeared in two games at tight end near the tail-end of this past season with the University of Maryland, catching one pass for 10 yards in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.
With their spring seasons recently concluded, the two brothers returned to Southwest Florida for the offseason, and two weeks later, they were preparing to host a youth football camp.
“I spent probably six or seven hours on the phone the week leading up to it, making sure I had coaches, making sure I had a photographer there, making sure I had the right liability waivers, people to help with registration, all of that stuff,” Hayden said.
“I made a detailed practice plan for myself and all the coaches. We didn’t wing it. It was well-planned.”
Hayden reported that just short of 50 kids from the Venice, Englewood, North Port and Port Charlotte areas came out, and added that positive feedback has encouraged the brothers to grow the event.
Eventually, the Wolffs plan to reach out to other college football players and former area stars with the intention of having an all-inclusive football camp.
“Next year we’re planning on holding a huge mega-camp,” Hayden said. “It’s gonna be an all-day thing. I want college or NFL players who played in the area to come back so we can have a coach at every position. That way it’s not just quarterbacks and receivers.
“We’re hoping on turning it into a big thing with food, t-shirts and the best coaching these local kids can get.”
Neither brother said they have definite plans on getting into coaching after their playing days are over, but they have talked of one day purchasing an indoor training facility in the area, and possibly holding camps like these on a regular basis.
Until then, though, they’re more than happy to carve out some time for local youth athletes.
“My brother and I love giving back,” Hayden said. “We love working with kids and being able to teach. This could ultimately set them up for success one day, and we both like being that influence any way we can.”
