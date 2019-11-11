With the Old Dominion football team's offense ranking last in the country in yards per game and riding a seven-game losing streak, the team and coach Bobby Wilder turned to a freshman quarterback to help change that two weeks ago.
Though Hayden Wolff couldn't lead his team to wins against Florida International (Nov. 2) or University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA) (Nov. 9), he's shown enough promise to have Monarch fans excited for what's to come.
After losing to the Panthers, 24-17, Wolff nearly earned his first win this past Saturday.
The Monarchs led UTSA 20-10 at halftime thanks to three straight scoring drives led by Wolff, but they allowed the Roadrunners to outscore them 14-3 in the second half to lose by one.
The true freshman quarterback finished the day with 247 yards passing including a 58-yard passing touchdown over the middle of the field. However, he also threw an interception near the end of the first half and was strip-sacked attempting a comeback on Old Dominion's final drive of the game.
For a team that's averaging just 250 yards of total offense per game and had lost six games by 10 or more points before Wolff took over, the Monarchs' past two games have been an improvement.
Though Wolff is 0-2 through his first two collegiate starts, both losses have been within one score and his performance is one of the few bright spots of what is now a 1-9 Monarchs season.
2019 Graduating Class
Hayden Wolff — Old Dominion University
17-of-29 for 247 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT in a 24-23 loss to UTSA.
Season total: 36-of-64 for 416 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs.
2018 Graduating Class
Bryce Carpenter — Coastal Carolina University
9-of-20 for 71 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. 8 carries for -1 yards in 48-7 loss to University of Louisiana.
Season total: 73-of-114 passing for 719 yards, 7 TDs and 0 INT. 82 carries for 309 yards, 1 TD.
Jaivon Heiligh — Coastal Carolina University
1 catch for 4 yards in 48-7 loss to University of Louisiana.
Season total: 40 catches for 436 yards and 2 TDs.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett — Syracuse University
Was on a bye week.
Season total: 19 catches for 171 yards and 5 TDs.
Matt LaRoche — Georgia Southern University
Did not play in a 49-28 loss to Troy.
Season total: 52 carries for 305 yards, 1 TD. 2 catches for -6 yards. 1 fumble lost.
2016 Graduating Class
Jarrod Hewitt — Virginia Tech
2 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 36-17 win over No. 19 Wake Forest.
Season total: 22 total tackles, 3.5 sacks.
2015 Graduating Class
Alex Hoag — Kent State University
3 tackles in a 35-33 loss to Toledo.
Season total: 7 tackles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.