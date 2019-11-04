The plan this season for the Old Dominion football team was to sit quarterback Hayden Wolff, who was coming off shoulder surgery this summer and is still getting acclimated to college football.
But with the NCAA's new rule allowing players to red shirt if they've played in four games or less, coach Bobby Wilder has turned to Wolff to help the Monarchs climb out of what was a 1-7 hole entering this weekend.
Old Dominion opened the season with a 24-21 win over Norfolk State, but has dropped the past seven games as it's eclipsed 20 points just once since.
With his job security on the line, Wilder made a surprise move by turning to Wolff for his first career start on Saturday at Florida International University. Though the Monarchs lost, 24-17, Wolff kept his team in the game until the final drive -- where he was intercepted attempting to lead a comeback. The true freshman finished the day 19-of-35 for 169 yards as he primarily threw quick passes to avoid constant pressure, playing without his starting center.
“The story of the day today for our program was the performance of Hayden Wolff,” Wilder told the Virginian-Pilot. “Going in there, he played with tremendous poise.”
Carpenter and Heiligh lead Coastal Carolina in thriller
Coastal Carolina starting quarterback Fred Payton has been out since injuring his shoulder in a loss to Georgia State on Oct. 12 and Venice High alum Bryce Carpenter has been making the most of the opportunity. This past Saturday, Carpenter turned in his best performance of the season, throwing for 285 yards and a touchdown and running for 46 yards as he led the Chanticleers to a last-second comeback against Troy.
Fittingly, Carpenter's favorite receiver on the day was former Venice High teammate Jaivon Heiligh -- who led Coastal Carolina with 107 receiving yards on 12 catches.
After scoring in the closing moments to cut the deficit to one, Carpenter threw a pass to Heiligh that drew a pass interference to put Coastal Carolina close enough to run in the 2-point conversion for the win.
Though Payton will likely be ready to return in the coming weeks, Carpenter's performance won't make it easy on coach Jamey Chadwell to return him to a complementary role.
2019 Graduating Class
Hayden Wolff -- Old Dominion University
19-of-35 for 169 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT in a 24-17 loss to Florida International University.
Season total: 19-of-35 for 169 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT
2018 Graduating Class
Bryce Carpenter — Coastal Carolina University
32-of-45 for 285 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT. 15 carries for 46 yards in a 36-35 win over Troy.
Season total: 64-of-94 passing for 648 yards, 7 TDs and 0 INT. 74 carries for 310 yards, 1 TD.
Jaivon Heiligh — Coastal Carolina University
12 catches for 107 yards in a 36-35 win over Troy.
Season total: 39 catches for 432 yards and 2 TDs.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett — Syracuse University
2 catches for 33 yards, 1 TD in a 58-27 loss to Boston College.
Season total: 19 catches for 171 yards and 5 TDs.
Matt LaRoche — Georgia Southern University
7 carries for 38 yards in a 24-21 upset over No. 20 Appalachian State.
Season total: 52 carries for 305 yards, 1 TD. 2 catches for -6 yards. 1 fumble lost.
2016 Graduating Class
Jarrod Hewitt — Virginia Tech
2 tackles in a 21-20 loss to No. 15 Notre Dame.
Season total: 20 total tackles, 3 sacks.
2015 Graduating Class
Alex Hoag — Kent State University
Was on a bye week.
Season total: 4 tackles.
