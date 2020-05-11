It was only natural that Weston Wolff would become a receiver.
Growing up in Englewood, the Venice High rising-senior and his older brother Hayden would spend hours going head-to-head against each other in some backyard football.
Hayden, who is now a quarterback at Old Dominion University, needed someone to practice his throws with, and younger brother Weston was the perfect target.
Years of catching those passes have paid off in a big way for the younger Wolff — who has earned nearly 40 offers to play Division-I football. This past weekend, he made those offers a reality as he committed to play for the University of Maryland.
“Going through Pop Warner and everything, I didn’t really have a realistic view of having this opportunity,” Wolff said of committing to play college football. “But going into high school and watching my brother go through it, I realized I would have this opportunity.
“It’s something that I’ve been dreaming about for the past five or six years and I’m happy that it’s starting to come true.”
Though Wolff has had the advantage of catching passes from a collegiate quarterback for much of his life, he didn’t look like the college-ready athlete he is today when he first arrived at Venice. Back then, Wolff was about 6-foot-3, 165 pounds and in danger of not making the varsity team.
“I’ve been extremely proud of him,” Hayden said of Weston. “Going into his freshman year at Lemon Bay, I was a little worried because I knew that he wasn’t as focused on football as I was. I was training to get to college and he had that younger kid mindset where he wasn’t preparing the same as I was.
“But as he developed a bit and got older I noticed he was starting to put in the work I was and we were doing it together.”
By the time fall rolled around, he had started to develop into the player that would become the team’s best receiver. Wolff had 70 catches for 796 yards that sophomore season and added another 33 catches for 456 yards this past season.
Now entering his senior year, Wolff stands at just under 6-foot-5 and has added about 50 pounds from his sophomore season to get up near 220.
Part of Wolff’s body transformation was a necessity of playing high-level football, but it’s also been motivated by an expected position change.
Wolff’s body type projects more as a tight end in college, but even if he’ll have to learn a new position, there’s a good chance his role won’t change too much.
“It’s a weird label. I would say he’s like a Travis Kelce,” said Venice receivers and tight ends coach Clay Burton, who switched from defensive end to tight end at the University of Florida. “You don’t really see Travis Kelce blocking a lot. He’s making plays. So I see him projected into that kind of role. He’s not a traditional tight end. I think they’ll take advantage of his skill set. He’s a bad matchup for defensive backs and slower linebackers.”
While choosing one of over three dozen schools wasn’t easy, there were some factors that set Maryland apart. Wolff said he was drawn to the coaching staff and their use of tight ends in the receiving game, along with the proximity to Washington D.C. and the school’s internship programs. It also didn’t hurt that Hayden will be going to school just a few hours away in Virginia Beach.
With the two living together again due to the closure of schools across the country, they still get out to the backyard to play football nearly every day, but it looks a little different.
“We can’t really go one-on-one anymore in football. It would get a little too rough,” Wolff said. “We still play catch. We still play competitions. My brother and my dad (Jim Wolff, former baseball player in the Chicago Cubs organization) will have accuracy competitions and I’ll catch for them.
“It’s not like what it was back in the day when we could go full speed and not get hurt. But’s it’s a good time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.