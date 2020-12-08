NORTH PORT – When the Charlotte High School boys basketball team needed somebody to step forward, it was D.J. Woods who delivered.
Woods scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, the last six when it mattered the most as the shorthanded Tarpons were able to seal a victory late in a 55-52 win over North Port in a non-conference game at The Cage despite having five players, including three starters out.
The Bobcats (2-2) took a 47-45 lead with 48 seconds left on a Jalen Brown three-pointer, but Woods was quick to respond with a three of his own with 30 seconds left for what would be the game winner.
“My teammates have faith in me and they put the ball in my hands to make the shot,” Woods said. “We want to go far this year and I need to grow every single game.”
The Bobcats did themselves no favors after fouling Woods, and after his free throws, coach Ryan Power was given a technical foul for arguing with the officials about an earlier travelling call.
Woods and Nmandi Edeoga (13 points) hit their free throws to give Charlotte (4-2) the game despite not having starters Tre Carroll and Isaiah and Alex Gent in the lineup.
“We made some execution setups and Woods hit the big three on the baseline and was able to hit some free throws down the stretch and we did a nice job finishing it off,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “We’re missing five guys, three starters, we’re dealing with the injury bug, but except for Tynan Becker (broken foot), we should have everyone back next week.”
North Port used a 16-4 run to build a 22-14 lead late in the second quarter. Charlotte responded with a 10-0 run to end the half and start the third quarter to regain the lead.
The two teams then exchanged the lead multiple times, with Jordan Reyes-Sanchez and Justin Barolette for Charlotte and North Port respectively making big shots that led up to the wild finish.
Brown led all scorers with 18 points, nine of them in the fourth on three from behind the arc. Dylan Almeyda added 12 for North Port.
But it was Power who fell on his sword over a technical that put the game out of reach in the closing seconds.
“It’s a shame when a game gets decided on things not happening on the basketball court,” Power said. “I have to be better in that situation and focus on the game.”
