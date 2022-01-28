PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte’s John Gamble and D.J. Woods scored a combined 51 points to dominate Naples High on Friday in the Fish Tank and lead the Tarpons to an easy 78-61 victory.
Woods scored a game-high 27 points, including 10 in the first quarter that got the Tarpons up and running to a 22-10 lead after one quarter.
Gamble added 24, including several in an 8-0 Tarpon run in the first 1:12 of the second half that blew the game open after the Golden Eagles treaded water in the second quarter to make it 40-26 Charlotte at the break.
Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said it was one of the most complete games his team has played all season, with players such as Logan Clauser, Brandon Bynoe and Jordany Reyes-Sanchez contributing strong efforts.
“I was really happy the way we came out in the second half and hit some big shots,” Massolio said. “It was a good way to respond after a real good first half. It was one of our better efforts this year.”
Gamble said that after losing badly to IMG on Tuesday, Charlotte (12-9) needed to get off to a strong start.
“With districts coming up, it was good to get us going with a good lead,” Gamble said. “We always start our second halves slow, so I wanted to keep the ball moving.”
Gamble couldn’t say enough about his friend Woods, whose consistent effort all night helped make the game a rout.
“That’s my bro out there. He shoots, he finishes and is a dog on the court. We know when we’re throwing the lob, all it takes is eye contact,” Gamble said after setting up Woods for two alley-oop dunks. “Those things get us hyped.”
The game was played in the small gym, as the Gene Gorman Wrestling Duals were held in the main gym, but the change of scenery didn’t bother the Tarpons as they led by as much as 30 late in the third quarter before Massolio emptied his bench to make the score look more respectable for the Golden Eagles, which saw four of their players foul out.
Naples (11-11) had its seven-game winning streak end as four Golden Eagles ended up in double figures, led by Charlie Ricketts, who scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. Keyljah Williams added 12, while Jonas Duclona and Marques Leon each scored 11 before fouling out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.