Charlotte infielder Alyssa Opsahl, along with other spring seniors, was robbed of her final season in a Tarpon uniform.
It's been a rough few months without softball, but she's accepted it at this point. With the help of friends, family and her job at the YMCA, she's kept busy.
"It sucks," Opsahl said. "I was just getting into the groove of things. I wasn't angry, like why does this have to happen now, but after it's all said and done no one can change what happened. No one control it. It's no one's fault."
Though she'd much rather be protecting the third-base line, she has a different responsibility looking after infants at the YMCA.
She typically works far fewer hours during the season, setting her schedule around practices and games. But with her time freed up, she's worked a lot more, using her essential job as a way to keep her mind off softball.
"I'm an infant teacher so I work with kids from 5 weeks to six months old," Opsahl said. "If I wasn't working I'd be thinking more about not having a senior year. Working has made me still have a routine and a normal life."
When she first started, she was a little worried as the spread of COVID-19 began to increase, but the YMCA has taken plenty of precautions to increase the safety of its workers and the kids.
Parents can't come into the building and everyone gets their temperature taken before entering.
That has also helped ease the worries of her parents as well while she continues to work with the rest of the country shutting down.
"This job has kept her pretty busy," Opsahl's mother, Jess said. "I trust that she is safe there. The YMCA has also treated their employees very well during this, so I know Alyssa feels appreciated for the service they are providing the families of Charlotte County."
Prior to the shutdown, Charlotte softball was beginning to surge as one of the more talented teams in coach Greg Higgins' 18 seasons. Opsahl has been a big part of that talent, securing the left side of the infield with athletic plays on defense and timely hits on offense.
In a game against Venice this year, Opsahl sprung off her post at third base and dove toward home plate to secure an out, nearly getting a second out if she could've controlled the ball more. She was hitting .417 with 5 RBI through eight games.
“She’s a core ball player for us,” Higgins said. “She’s has added the ambition to learn the game more. She’s just a baller. She’s the type of player when you need something, she steps up and gets it.”
That's what has made this shutdown so disappointing. The Lady Tarpons really felt they had the team to get a district title and make a run.
To ease the pain, Opsahl's family arranged a surprise "senior night" that featured friends and family forming a celebratory parade to honor her career.
The situation is less than ideal, but Opsahl is one of the lucky ones. She signed her letter of intent to play for Lake Sumter State College over the summer. She'll take the memories she made at Charlotte with her on to the next level.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.