Charlotte advanced 10 wrestlers – including three champions – to next weekend’s state championships on Saturday afternoon en route to winning the Region 2A-3 title on its home floor.
In all, 27 area wrestlers punched their tickets to the state round over the weekend, with eight winning regional titles.
No team was as successful as the Tarpons.
Camren French (113), Kaiden Ballinger (120) and Cael Newton (220) all won their respective weight classes.
Port Charlotte finished in fourth place behind their Peace River rivals, sending three on to states, including 285 regional champion Vincent Chavez.
At Lemon Bay’s Region 1A-3 meet, the Mantas finished third as a team and sent nine through to Silver Spurs Arena. Jack Oliver (113) and Koen Hoffman (170) were region champions.
North Port and Venice traveled to Osceola for the Region 3A-2 competition and each came away with a regional champion. The Bobcats finished eighth in a loaded field, with three advancing to states. Dominic Joyce, the defending state champion at 182, will get a chance to defend that title after winning the region crown.
Blaine Taranto was one of two Venice wrestlers to earn their way to states. Taranto breezed to the region title at 120.
Here’s a school-by-school look at who advanced to next week’s championships:
CHARLOTTE
Where: Region 2A-3
Champions: Camren French (113), Kaiden Ballinger (120), Cael Newton (220)
Other qualifiers: Mathew Schuler (106), Eric Clary (126), Luke Davis (138), James Baltutis (160), Jett McCauley (182), Nathaniel Box (195), Nikko Frattarelli (285)
How they did it: French won the 113 title by defeating Cape Coral’s Robert Albert, but the real drama occurred during the semifinals in a showdown with Jesuit rival Roman Lerner. The two went to sudden victory where French nabbed the win. … Ballinger’s 120 title came at the expense of Barron Collier’s Enis Ljikovic in a 3-0 decision. … Newton was heavily favored at 220 and won all four of his matches with pins, including the title tilt against North Fort Myers’ Frank Cornelison, where he needed just 45 seconds. … Schuler finished second after taking Braden River’s Matthew Ireland to the limit in sudden victory. … The key to Clary’s second-place finish was getting past Countryside’s Landon Bates in a brutal quarterfinal matchup. He took that match with a 5-1 decision. … Davis finished fourth but will be eager to see Jesuit’s Draven McCall at some point next week after losing a semifinal match in sudden victory. … Baltutis was narrowly edged out by Braden River’s Gage Wiggins in the semifinals, 3-2, but wrestled back to finish third. … Despite being the region’s second-best wrestler behind Braden River’s Jessey Colas, the brackets aligned McCauley with the top-ranked Colas for a semifinal meeting, which he lost. He easily wrestled back for third place. … As expected, Box finished second after meeting Countryside’s undefeated Brian Burburija in the championship match. … In a wide-open heavyweight class, Frattarelli finished third after a big early win against Golden Gates’ Wilson Bartolon. He also took down Manatee’s Hamlet Rodriguez in the consolation semis.
LEMON BAY
Where: Region 1A-3
Champions: Jack Oliver (113), Koen Hoffman (170)
Other qualifiers: Logan Kelly (120), Brycen Warren (126), Bryan Ashcraft (132), Justin Brady (138), Nick Sheets (160), Chase Alden (182), Ben Arnett (220)
How they did it: As expected, Oliver met Sarasota Military’s Nate Varley and defeated him for the third time this season to take the title. … Hoffman barely broke a sweat reaching the championship match, winning his first three rounds with three pins in a total of 2:28. He took the title with a 3-0 decision. … Kelly did exactly as expected, reaching the title match against First Baptist bruiser, Jonathan Moder for a second-place finish. … Warren will probably be eager for a state rematch with First Baptist’s Asher Bacon after finishing as runner up to him. … Ascraft made the best of a rough draw to snag fourth. … Brady was on an obvious collision course with Zephyrhills Christian’s Landen Holley and did not disappoint. He finished second and will be looking to a state rematch. … Sheets ably wrestled back to a placement after a ridiculous quarterfinals draw pit him against Bennett Sweitzer. He defeated Jackson Poynor for third. … Alden ran into the other Moder brother, Christian, in the final and made the 40-1 First Baptist powerhouse earn his title. … Ben Arnett is going to want a piece of Zephyrhills Christian’s Elijah Austin next week after falling in Saturday’s title match by a narrow 3-1 decision.
NORTH PORT
Where: Region 3A-2
Champion: Dominic Joyce (182)
Other qualifiers: Austin Nappi (126), Carmichael Gonzalez (195)
How they did it: Joyce won his four matches in four different ways: A tech fall, a pin, a decision and then a major decision over Strawberry Crest’s Alexander Strickland. … Nappi was a mild darkhorse in his class, but earned his way to state by winning his first two matches, then winning two more after falling against the region’s top-ranked wrestler, Colin Bradshaw. … Gonzalez opened with three consecutive pins, including a first-round victory against Newsome’s Peyton Turner before running into Jomar Sachez on his home mat.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Where: Region 2A-3
Champion: Vincent Chavez (285)
Other qualifiers: Derek Pinedo (138), Tyler Rodriguez (152)
How they did it: In a wild, upset-riddled bracket, Chavez mauled his way to the title, making the quickest work of his most difficult opponent, Leto’s Frank Miller. He needed just 14 seconds for the title-winning pin. … Pinedo took third when Charlotte’s Luke Davis forfeited the match, but his epic, third-round pin of Tyler Roper in his opening match set a good tone. … Rodriguez dominated all three of his matches to reach the championship round against Jesuit’s Brandon Cody. Once there, he gave Cody a battle before succumbing to a 7-3 decision.
VENICE
Where: Region 3A-2
Champion: Blaine Taranto (120)
Other qualifier: Kase Hopper (106)
How they did it: Taranto entered the day needed one win to become Venice’s all-time winningest wrestler. Just 22 seconds later, the mission was accomplished when he pinned Ezekiel Rivera (George Jenkins). He won his final two matches by major decisions for the crown. … Hopper’s run to a second-place showing was a mild upset. The favorite on his side of the bracket, Poinciana’s Landon Trigueros, bowed out of the meet with an opening round forfeit, clearing a direct path to the final for Hopper. There, he met Bloomingdale’s Nathaniel Overman, the region’s top-ranked wrestler and lost a tech fall decision.
