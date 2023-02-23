At three locations – including two in Charlotte County – all five Sun Preps-area wrestling programs will enter their respective regionals with serious title contenders and state podium threats.
Venice and North Port will travel to Osceola today for the Region 3A-2 meet. Port Charlotte will travel over the bridge to Charlotte for the Region 2A-3 meet while Lemon Bay will play host to Region 1A-3.
Expect hardware. By the time the dust settles Saturday evening, all five programs should be celebrating in some form.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class punch tickets to next weekend’s state championships. Before then, at least one wrestler will have made history. Venice’s Blaine Taranto, a state title contender at 120, should be the school’s all-time wins leader by the end of Friday’s early rounds.
At Lemon Bay, Koen Hoffman reached a milestone earlier this month by picking up his 200th career win. Hoffman enters regionals this year with a 42-4 record and is coming off a runner-up finish at state a year ago.
“Koen is very well liked in this wrestling room,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck said Thursday. “He beats to his own drummer and maybe that’s his genius.”
Schyck likened Hoffman’s training regimen to that of his son, Lance – a two-time state champion who graduated this past year after completing a second consecutive undefeated season.
“Koen is a laid-back kid and does things in a way that is unique to him and I’ve just got to put my trust in the fact that what he’s doing is kind of like what Lance was doing,” Schyck said. “It’s what he needs, but there are little things that stand out to me that show me that things are pointing in the right direction.”
Schyck said one of those things happened earlier this week during a practice in which the entire team turned in a two-mile run on the Lemon Bay track. Schyck typically outruns his charges. This time, Hoffman beat him.
“Koen beat me. He was out in front of me and I was so happy with that,” Schyck said. “I go as hard as I can go and I use that as a measuring stick of where everyone is at. Koen has been making his way to the top.”
Here’s a look at each school’s regional outlook, in alphabetical order:
CHARLOTTE
Region: 2A-3 (at Charlotte High)
Wrestlers: Matthew Schuler (106), Camren French (113), Kaiden Ballinger (120), Eric Clary (126), Wyatt Nevling (132), Luke Davis (138), Carson Bennett (145), Nicholas Gjerde (152), James Baltutis (160), Isaac Schaeffer (170), Jett McCauley (182), Nathaniel Box (195), Cael Newton (220), Nikko Frattarelli (285)
Notes: Schuler should find himself advancing to state and could find himself facing Port Charlotte’s Noah Roser somewhere along the way if a few things break right. … All eyes at 113 will be on the semifinal round when French, the favorite, runs into Jesuit’s Roman Lerner in a matchup of Nos. 1-2. … Ballinger has put an early injury behind him and should be considered the favorite at 120. … Clary will have to navigate a loaded weight class at 126 that includes three of the state’s top four wrestlers. … According to Brant Parsons at Kabra Wrestling, the 132 bracket is as even as they come, meaning a good day by the unheralded freshman Nevling could mean a ticket to state. … Winning at 138 might be a tall order for Davis, but he should move through to state. Top-ranked Draven McCall of Jesuit awaits in his side of the bracket. … Bennett is sandwiched between Jesuit’s Gavin Young and Hollins’ Michael Farrelly in the top bracket and may find himself wrestling back for a top-four spot. … When Gjerde’s good, he’s really good, but 152 is a fistfight with Jesuit’s Brandon Cody and Port Charlotte’s Tyler Rodriguez lurking. … Baltutis could potentially wrestle his way into a semifinal against Braden River’s Gage Wiggins, which would send him to the blood round with a loss, where he might find himself facing Port Charlotte’s Nick At. … Schaeffer’s hopes likely come down to a run for the third-place match after he was exiled into the same side of the 170 bracket with Bonita Springs’ unbeaten Konner Stuttgen. … Brackets are weird. As such, McCauley, the region’s No. 2 wrestler, will likely end up facing Braden River’s unbeaten Jessey Colas in the semifinals, rather than the championship match. Colas has a pair of wins against McCauley this season, but expect the two to possibly meet against next week at Silver Spurs Arena. … 195 is Brian Burburija’s world and Box is living in it. The two appear to be on a collision course for a region title match. … Newton owns 220. Next. … Frattarelli has an arduous track at 285, where he likely meets Golden Gate’s Wilson Bartolon in the quarterfinals. A win there and Hollins’ Grabiel Rodriguez awaits.
LEMON BAY
Region: 1A-3 (at Lemon Bay High)
Wrestlers: Logan Dean (106), Jack Oliver (113), Logan Kelly (120), Brycen Warren (126), Bryan Ashcraft (132), Justin Brady (138), Brock Mars (145), Nick Sheets (160), Koen Hoffman (170), Chase Alden (182), Ben Arnett (220).
Notes: Dean is a darkhorse at 106 thanks to a great spot in the bracket. He’ll avoid three of the region’s top four wrestlers. If he can get past Zephyrhills’ Reid Yakes, he’ll be grappling for a title. … 113 is very winnable for Oliver, whose only serious threat before the final is Anclote’s Daniel Garcia. … Kelly landed in a great spot at 120 and should have a good shot at facing First Baptist’s Jonathan Moder in the 120 final. … Warren’s path to the 126 final is similar to Kelly’s. With a good day, he should find himself squaring up with First Baptist’s Asher Bacon for a title. … Ashcraft can be a darkhorse, as well, at 132 where three of the region’s top four are on the other side of the bracket. … Kabra Wrestling’s Brant Parsons notes Zephyrhills Christian’s Landen Holley and Brady haven’t met this season but the duo seem to be on a collision course Saturday afternoon at 138. … Mars is a delightful unknown, sporting just a 3-3 record at 145. He has a mildly friendly draw with Zephyrhills Christian’s Aiden Hutchins and LaBelle’s Devon Jackson having to face each other before the winner reaches the semis, but should Mars win his opener, he will have to find a way past St. Petersburg Catholic’s Luke Francis. … Sheets got a rough draw at 160. He will likely be facing Canterbury’s Bennett Sweitzer in the quarterfinals, which is loony to see for a pair of top-10 talents. … Break out the Sharpie for Hoffman at 170. … Alden slid into Lance Schyck’s spot at 182 and acquitted himself well but before he looks ahead to what might be an epic battle with First Baptists’ Christian Moder for a region title, he will have to clear Clearwater Central Catholic’s Carson Schiavello in the semifinals. … Arnett is possibly the most entertaining story on the Mantas’ squad. Weighing just a hair over 195, he’s wrestling at 220. Whether that is a blessing or a curse is hard to say, but he should advance to states.
NORTH PORT
Region: 3A-2 (at Osceola High)
Wrestlers: Llochlyn Harris (120), Austin Nappi (126), Canon LoCastro (132), Lucas Roberts (152), Samuel Holman (160), Vincent Donatelle (170), Dominic Joyce (182), Carmichael Gonzalez (195), Nash Hudgens (285).
Notes: Harris rallied into the 106 regionals for a nice showing during his freshman year. He’ll immediately run into a tough ask, facing Evan Martinez on his home floor in the first round. … Nappi has a decent shot of racing to the semifinals at 126 before running into his first tough test. Will that put him in a good spot to finish in the top four? … LoCastro is unranked and just 2-1 at 132. Should he win the opener, he’ll face Strawberry Crest’s Frank Font, a district champion on a serious win streak. … No one in the Sun Preps area drew the menace Roberts landed in his 152 opener. He’ll have to navigate Osceola’s Cooper Haase, who is the state’s No. 1 wrestler boasting a 41-1 record. … Holman is hovering at No. 20 in Kabra Wrestling’s Class 3A 160-pound class and it’s not inconceivable to see him make a modest run to the region semis, where he would run into Palm Harbor’s Joseph Cuttitta, the region favorite. … Donatelle seems poised for a state run but he’ll likely have to wrestle back to an invite, due to an unfavorable draw. He’ll be seeing Osceola’s Gunner Holland in the quarterfinals, which is wild, considering both are top-10 in 170. … Joyce? No questions here. On to state. … Gonzalez is a team favorite and seems like a lock for a ticket to state at 195. At 285, only four of the region’s wrestlers can be found in Kabra’s top-20, which would seem to indicate a good showing by Hudgens and an upset could punch him a ticket to Silver Spurs Arena.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Region: 2A-3 (at Charlotte High)
Wrestlers: Chase Utley (126), Jacob Bowers (132), Derek Pinedo (138), Colton Sharrah (145), Tyler Rodriguez (152), Nick At (160), Angel Martinez (195), Vincent Chavez (285).
Notes: Mariner’s Maximus Brady lords over 126, but that doesn’t mean Utley will be shut out of a state championship trip. Utley’s side of the bracket sets him up for a potential run to the semifinals. … Bowers has a rocky road at 132, facing Lely’s McKenley Charelus in his first match. He might find himself having to motor through the blood round for a state ticket. … Pinedo should have a straight shot to the 138 semifinals, then it’s just a matter of what he can do with Barron Collier’s Lucas Giles. If he finds himself in a wrestle-back, Charlotte’s Luke Davis could be lurking. … Sharrah’s track at 145 is tough, as well, with Manatee’s Jake Samuels waiting in the quarterfinals. … Rodriguez is on a collision course with Jesuit’s Brandon Cody for all the marbles at 152. … At has a tough draw with Braden Rivers’ Gage Wiggins awaiting in the 160 quarterfinal round. A wrestle-back could see him facing Charlotte’s James Baltutis. … Three of the region’s top four wrestlers are squatting in Martinez’s side of the 195 bracket. Big ask. … If Chavez has a good day, wave him through because 285 is winnable when he’s at his best.
VENICE
Region: 3A-2 (at Osceola High)
Wrestlers: Kase Hopper (106), Blaine Taranto (120), Aiden DeBrun (126), Massimo Pellicano (132), Colton Lehmann (145), Micah Thomson (170), Lucas Wheeler (182).
Notes: Four of the state’s top 10 wrestlers at 106 are in this region, meaning Hopper will be navigating a minefield. That said, he’s capable of punching a state ticket, especially with a semi-decent draw. … Taranto breaking the school record for wins against an Osceola wrestler on the bad guy’s home floor is fun to ponder, as is his likely region crown at 120. … DeBrun unfortunately drew Steinbrenner’s Colin Bradshaw, the state’s No. 2 wrestler at 126, for his first match. … Pellicanno is in the same side of the bracket as Strawberry Crest’s Frank Font, but if he’s meeting Font in the 132 semifinal, then he had a great day. … Should Lehmann survive Newsome’s Jeremy Gradford in the first round, he’ll find himself facing Osceola’s top-ranked Anderson Heap in the quarterfinals. No fun. … Thomson has a favorable bracket at 170 to make a little run. He could get as far as the semifinals, where home fave Gunner Holland will likely be waiting. That would set him up for a good shot at a top-four finish. … Wheeler drew a brutal opener at 182. He’ll face fifth-ranked Steinbrenner grappler, Garrett Krsul.
