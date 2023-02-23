Gorman action

Charlotte’s Cam French and Venice’s Blaine Taranto wrestled each other for the challenge of it at the Gene Gorman earlier this winter. Both favorites to win region titles in their respective meets this weekend. Taranto, at 120, is one win away from setting Venice's all-time wins mark. French is the Region 2A-3's top wrestler at 113.

 File photo

At three locations – including two in Charlotte County – all five Sun Preps-area wrestling programs will enter their respective regionals with serious title contenders and state podium threats.

Venice and North Port will travel to Osceola today for the Region 3A-2 meet. Port Charlotte will travel over the bridge to Charlotte for the Region 2A-3 meet while Lemon Bay will play host to Region 1A-3.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments