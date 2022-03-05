KISSIMMEE — Nothing, not a single moment, has escaped Andrew Austin during his senior season at Charlotte High.
Mr. School Spirit has taken in every possible scene of Tarpon pride during his final season as a wrestler and in the final 10 seconds of the final match of his final state meet, Austin could be seen smiling broadly as the crowd counted down to his 14-0 major decision over Brandon’s Darrell Tabor.
“There was a lot confidence and, I’ll be honest, there was a lot of nerves,” Austin said. “This is the most emotional tournament I’ve been in. This was my last ride in a Charlotte singlet. It means the world to represent those fans.”
Oh, those fans. Now the newly minted three-time state champion really had something to say.
“If you listen, nobody’s louder than those Charlotte fans,” Austin said. “No one is as dedicated as Coach (Evan) Robinson and it’s a true honor to be able to represent my brothers, my family and Charlotte like I have these past few years.”
In a tournament where anything could happen, Austin’s final ride was one of the most predictable. He dropped his first two opponents by pins, then had a slight hiccup in the semifinals, where he had to grit out a 6-3 decision against North Miami’s Alexander Exalant. That was were the nerves factored in.
Throughout, Austin had something he believed his opponents did not.
“What a lot of people don’t understand about this tournament is, they think it’s all talent,” he said. “This tournament is mental warfare and I’m the king of that mental game, I’m telling ya, and that’s the only reason I won.
“That close match in the semis, the only reason I’ve won three is my mentality.”
Austin was Charlotte’s lone state champion after being one of three during last season’s run to the team title. This year, the Tarpons finished second to Jesuit. Camren French finished runner-up at 106, Patrick Nolan (120) and Cael Newton (195) each finished third while Kaiden Ballinger, James Baltutis and Isaac Church finished fourth.
“I can’t be more proud of these guys,” Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. “We had seven guys in the top four and I don’t know if we’ve ever done that. They wrestled very well, nine guys placing. I don’t know what to say.
“They’ve been working hard all season and they peaked here and that was a good thing,” he continued. “We beat guys we hadn’t beaten before, and all kinds of stuff went right. That’s a testament to these guys because it’s a long, grueling season and these guys came up with big numbers.”
Biaggio Frattarelli (285) won his fifth-place match while Nathaniel Box (220) won a seventh-place medal.
With the last podium stand complete and all the pictures taken, all that remains for Austin is to wrap up his time at Charlotte and get ready for his college career at Central Michigan.
Austin ticked off the names of Robinson, his father, Jesuit coach David Mason and former teammate Donovan Cataldi as those most responsible for his success before circling back to a familiar entity.
“You know what? Charlotte. Charlotte is why I am who I am,” Austin said. “I’m a Tarpon until the day I die and it’s been a dream to go there. I love everything about supporting Charlotte. I love Charlotte. It’s home. I think I’m going to be back some day, but it’s going to be in the coach’s chair.”
Robinson, stroking his beard, was open to the notion.
“I hope so. This is not a dyed beard,” he said with a laugh. “I hope so. It’s a long time away. He may have success at Central Michigan and go on from there, who knows? But I’d love to have him back here, that’s for sure.”
