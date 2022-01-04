CAPE CORAL – Three wrestling state banners hang on the Wally Keller Gymnasium wall at Charlotte High, so it’s well-documented the Tarpons have a championship-caliber program.
Alas, Charlotte has never won a state duals title.
“As far as for a team, for us, we’d really love it,” Tarpons coach Evan Robinson said Tuesday following the District 2A-11 duals at Cape Coral. “It’s probably No. 2 on the priority list.”
Charlotte took its first step toward nabbing the elusive crown in a competition that is still a bit of a recent development. While the Individual Bracket Tournament (IBT) state wrestling championship has been around since 1985, the dual state title was first awarded in 2018.
Since its establishment, Charlotte has advanced as far as the regional finals every season, with the peak coming in 2019 when the Tarpons were narrowly defeated for the 2A state title by Lake Gibson, 39-33. Last year, they were bounced for the second consecutive season by Palmetto Ridge.
Tuesday’s district round provided little resistance for Charlotte. The Tarpons routed Palmetto 72-12, then dispatched Braden River, 70-9. The real tests begin in the next week when Charlotte plays host to the Region 2A-3 meet.
“If all of our kids wrestle to their potential and caliber, we’re just a better team, overall,” senior Isaac Church said. “If we don’t have the technique, we’ve got the gas. If we don’t have the gas tank, we have the will, so I think if we all just wrestle good, we’ll come out on top.”
Palmetto Ridge no longer awaits the Tarpons, but Jesuit does. The Tampa powerhouse won the highly regarded Knockout Christmas Classic this past week, an all-class event in which Charlotte finished seventh.
“It’s a thing we haven’t done as a team. It’s a duals state title. We’re working hard for it, all of our guys are motivated,” senior Andrew Austin said. “We’re hungry, we’re tired of losing it. Jesuit’s in our region now, so we’re going to have a tough region final again, but I think we’ll be alright.”
While Tuesday’s action was mostly chalk for the Tarpons, Robinson highlighted Cael Newton’s pair of pins at 220 and Gage McCauley’s rally against Braden River’s Mario Maltez at 170. McCauley trailed 11-4 before flipping the script and pinning Maltez.
“I thought Cael Newton did a good job getting a couple of falls while moving up a weight class,” Robinson said. “I really liked Gage’s comeback victory. He didn’t quit. A lot of kids would quit, but he didn’t quit. We’ve been talking about that all year. You can let one bad thing set others in motion.”
The dual state finals are slated for Jan. 21-22 at Osceola High School in Kissimmee. One way or another, Church said he fully believes the Tarpons will be hoisting another banner, be it in January or March.
“If these regionals don’t turn out how we want,” said Church, “we’ll go to individuals and win state there.”
