Charlotte's Andrew Austin works to break the grip of Cape Coral's Cole Bass during Wednesday's District 5A-11 meet at Charlotte High. Austin won the match with a first-round pin. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
Charlotte’s Luke Davis looks to the official as he works against North Fort Myers’ Justin Tobia in the 138-pound weight class during Wednesday’s District 5A-11 meet. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
Charlotte's Andrew Austin works to break the grip of Cape Coral's Cole Bass during Wednesday's District 5A-11 meet at Charlotte High. Austin won the match with a first-round pin. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
PUNTA GORDA — Andrew Austin has been having a lot of fun during his senior season with the Charlotte wrestling team.
He loves Charlotte, he loves wrestling and up until just this week, he was loving being a senior. Now, though, as the Tarpons begin their march toward a second consecutive state IBT title, he’s aware there are no longer any “firsts” to conquer … just “lasts” to relish.
“It’s starting to hit me that, wow, this is really the last one,” Austin said Wednesday as the Tarpons played host to the District 2A-11 meet. “It flew by. They tell you the four years fly by and you never listen but then it hits you, it hits you hard. It’s going by fast, faster than I want it to.”
So Austin was taking in every moment on Wednesday.
“This is my last district meet, so I embrace it,” he said. “I embrace it, I embrace the teammates and I’m making the best out of every possible second I get.”
Austin only has himself to blame for not having very many seconds to enjoy the district meet, for he dominated his two opponents in the 126-pound weight class with quick pins.
Charlotte advanced all of its wrestlers to next week’s regionals, with no one finishing worse than third place. Austin was one of eight district champions, along with Camren French, Patrick Nolan, Derek Paul, Isaac Church, Cael Newton, Nathaniel Box and Biaggio Frattarelli.
Like Austin, Frattarelli was also aware this meet was the beginning of his own high school swan song.
“This is my last chance,” he said. “I know what I have to do and I know I’m going to do it.”
Kaiden Ballinger, Luke Davis, James Baltutis and Jett McCauley each nabbed second place finishes while Garrett Luce and Isaac Schaeffer battled back through consolation to take third-place finishes.
Charlotte will play host to next week’s Region 2A-3 meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.