PUNTA GORDA – The Captain Archer Memorial comes along very early in the prep wrestling season, but it’s a great measuring stick for teams that are figuring out who they are.
Charlotte is clearly well positioned for another deep run in the Class 2A state championship race.
Lemon Bay is poised to make a run of its own in Class 1A.
The team title on Saturday night came down to the penultimate match of the championship round when Charlotte’s Cael Newton faced Lemon Bay’s Ben Arnett in the 220-pound final.
Newton, Class 2A’s top-ranked wrestler at 220, earned an 8-2 decision against Arnett, Class 1A’s No. 8, to clinch the team crown.
“I was trying to get a major (decision) at the end, but I just missed it. It was a good match,” Newton said.
Charlotte ended the night with 251 points to Lemon Bay’s 241.5. No other team was within 123 points of the Charlotte County squads.
“Cael’s after it, he’s excited, he’s really coming into his own as a leader,” Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. “We started seeing that last year and, you know, he is a very talented young man. He’s got a great shot at winning a state title this year and tonight proves it.”
Charlotte got four wrestlers to the final round and three won titles – Matthew Schuler (106), Camren French (113) and Newton. Nicholas Gjerde also reached the championship round but fell to Lemon Bay’s Ashton Tucker.
“It’s a good feeling,” Robinson said. “We have some newer guys jumping in there and they’re doing well.”
Tucker was one of seven Manta Rays in the championship round, which was tops among the field. Lemon Bay was represented in each of the final five matches of the night, spanning 170 to heavyweight.
Tucker and Koen Hoffman (170) won their matches, but Lemon Bay’s other finalists ran into a murderer’s row of opponents.
At 126, Brycen Warren lost to Class 2A’s top-ranked Maximus Brady out of Mariner. At 195, Marcus Lopez fell to First Baptist’s Christian Moder, No. 1 in Class 1A. Chase Alden (182) and Mike Ward (heavyweight) also ran into higher-ranked foes.
“That was awesome right there,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck said. “If you can find a silver lining in all of this, we had seven guys in the finals and if a couple of things would have went our way in a couple of other matches, we could have had nine.
“We had 13 guys score points and 12 placed, so I’m happy.”
Charlotte’s Eric Clary (126), James Baltutis (160) and Jett McCauley (182) picked up third-place finishes. Nate Box (195), lost his first match but wrestled all the way back to take fifth. Wyatt Nevling (4th, 132), Luke Davis (5th, 138), Carson Bennett (4th, 145), Isaac Schaeffer (5th, 170) and Jaxon Newton (5th, heavyweight) were Charlotte’s other placers.
Lemon Bay’s other top performers were Jack Oliver (3rd, 113), Logan Kelly (5th, 120), Justin Brady (3rd, 138), Conner Murphy (5th, 145) and Nick Sheets (4th, 160)/\.
Venice’s effort was spearheaded by stalwart Blaine Taranto, Class 3A’s top-ranked wrestler at 120. He won his class with a major decision. Other Venice placers were Kase Hopper (4th, 106), Micah Thompson (6th, 170) and Lucas Wheeler (6th, 182).
