KISSIMMEE – Coming into the showdown with Jesuit in the state dual region finals Friday, Charlotte coach Evan Robinson crunched the numbers and shuffled his lineup seeking any potential advantage.
It came down to the marquee matchup, anyway.
In a rematch of last year’s state individual quarterfinals, Jesuit’s Danny Vargas held on to nip Charlotte’s Patrick Nolan, 2-1, in a match with a controversial ending that put Jesuit over the top in a 40-30 victory at Osceola High School.
Nolan and Vargas entered the third scoreless, but Nolan’s opening escape gave him a 1-0 lead. Vargas countered a short while later with a takedown to move ahead 2-1. Then with 20 seconds remaining, Nolan appeared to have returned the favor, flipping Vargas to the mat.
As the final seconds ticked away, the official never signaled any points, but when time ran out, the scoreboard indicated a 3-2 Nolan victory, bringing Charlotte partisans in the stands to their feet. After a brief huddle, the officials took Nolan’s points off the board and the cheers turned to jeers.
The decision gave Jesuit a 13-point lead with two matches remaining, ending Charlotte’s title hopes.
“You know how I saw it,” Robinson said. “But it’s not really my call. It is what it is.”
Isaac Schaeffer got Charlotte on the board with a pin against Daniel Ray at 170. A short while later, Nathaniel Box felled Julian Alonso at 220, Jesuit forfeited the heavyweight match and Camren French erased Xavier Albo in 38 seconds at 106 to pull Charlotte within 34-21 with four matches remaining.
It was 34-24 when Nolan and Vargas renewed their rivalry. A decision in Nolan’s favor would have brought Charlotte within 34-33 following Andrew Austin’s pin at 126.
Robinson’s roster moves included moving Isaac Church to 152, moving James Baltutis to 160 and shifting Schaeffer to 170 from 182. Jesuit countered by moving up its top-ranked 145 wrestler, Jack Crook to face Church. Crook picked up an 11-3 major decision. Baltutis – the state’s No. 5 wrestler at 152 – was an even match for Jesuit’s eighth-ranked 160-pounder Gavin Young, but Young pulled out the 5-3 decision.
Jesuit advances to face Fleming Island in Saturday’s semifinals.
“We were trying to figure things out, but it didn’t work the way we were hoping,” Robinson said. “We gave them a run for their money. The bonus points definitely went their way, but I’m proud of our guys. We had some really hard-fought matches.
“I’m very proud of Patrick, too,” Robinson added. “In my eyes, he did everything he had to do to win that match.”
