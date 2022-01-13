Charlotte’s Cael Newton has been wrestling long enough to know what’s going through his opponent’s mind when he steps on the mat.
“During matches, I feel like everybody gets a bit scared when they see me because of my height,” said the 6-6 junior who moonlights as a defensive end for the Tarpons football team. “I just go out there and wrestle, though. I go out there and do my thing, trying to get it done as quick as possible.”
He wasn’t alone Thursday in seeking brevity. The Tarpons overwhelmed Naples and Braden River as they advanced to the quarterfinals of the state dual series.
Charlotte crushed Naples 74-3, then followed with a 66-14 win against the Pirates in a redux of last week’s District 2A-11 final at Cape Coral. The Tarpons’ reward: A date next Friday against top-ranked Jesuit at Osceola, a de facto state championship meeting in the Round of 8.
“It should be interesting next week,” Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. “We’ve got Jesuit, ranked No. 1 and they sure as heck got seven studs, so we’ll have to do something. We’ll see.”
Part of the key for Charlotte, not only in duals but as they vie for their second consecutive IBT state championship is the performance of the Tarpons’ heavyweights. Cael Newton (195), Nathaniel Box (220) and Biaggio Frattarelli are getting stronger and more confident by the day.
“They’re a good bunch,” Robinson said. “They are going to be our difference-maker. We know our lightweights are going to score well, (but) I think they will be our difference-makers when we get to March.
“I think they’ll do their job next against Jesuit in the duals,” Robinson continued. “I expect big things out of them. The sky’s the limit and I think they’re going to help us do some damage.”
Newton is the tip of the heavyweight spear and he has proven versatile this season as well, wrestling at 220 last week when Box was out for the district duals. In his two matches Thursday, Newton ran into two wrestlers with contrasting styles. His leverage proved too much and he defeated both via pins. Afterward, Newton said he is beginning to solve his most pressing issue.
“My shots, my shots for sure,” he said. “I’ve been just diving, head down. I’m starting to pick it up a little bit, getting my outside shots better, keeping my head up and getting it done real quick.”
Since the state dual series began in 2018, Charlotte has reached at least the quarterfinals every year, finishing as a state runner-up in 2019. In 2020, Palmetto Ridge nipped Charlotte only to lose to eventual state champion Jesuit. Palmetto Ridge has since moved up to Class 3A, but Jesuit remains as a major hurdle.
“Jesuit has always been a big competitor for us and I think our biggest goal will be to just go out there and wrestle, take it step-by-step and cheer on each other,” Newton said.
“If anything goes wrong on either side, it’s going to be a victory for the other side, so I don’t know,” Robinson said of facing Jesuit, against whom he believes the Tarpons to be evenly matched.
“I see seven matches and seven matches,” he said. “Bonus points are big so we’ll see.”
Robinson said the most encouraging thing he saw Thursday was the Tarpons loosening up a bit after a tough couple of weeks that saw them finish seventh at the 62-team Osceola Knockout and win the Jensen Cradle Cancer Invitational.
“They’re having fun wrestling. The last couple of weeks, they’ve been very tight,” Robinson said.
The Jensen tournament was particularly frustrating. While they comfortably won the meet on points, none of the seven Tarpons who reached the finals won their match.
“We were disappointed in ourselves. That was really bad,” said Newton, who was one of the seven to finish second.
Newton said a tough week of practice helped the Tarpons get back on track and Thursday was an opportunity to remind everyone who they are.
“Our coach pushed us all week, got on our butts,” Newton said. “We worked really hard this week and I think we came out here and showed up and showed everybody who we are. We’re the returning state champs.”
