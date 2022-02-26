PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte High School wrestling coach Evan Robinson told Biaggio Frattarelli before his match Saturday that the Tarpons needed him to win by pin for them to take the Region 2A-3 wrestling team title.
No pressure. Literally. Frattarelli didn’t hear a word he said.
The senior promptly went out and pinned Palmetto's Yeidisson Santana in 1:29 to give the Tarpons the regional title by 1.5 points over Jesuit, 234-232, at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.
“It doesn’t matter what I told him because he wasn’t paying attention. I told him we needed six but I don’t think it clocked," Robinson said. "He was too busy thinking about what he had to do. I told him and he just said yes.”
It ended a great day for the Tarpons, who will send 10 wrestlers to next week's state championships. Seven of those wrestlers reached Saturday's title round with three winning.
Frattarelli said he had wrestled Santana before and didn’t realize the stakes were so high.
“Honestly, I didn’t know. But it felt really good. I wrestled him before and I knew it was just power, power, power,” Frattarelli said. “We didn’t win regionals last year, but we won states, so we’re hoping we can bring it in Orlando.”
Robinson said after losing regionals last year to Palmetto Ridge, winning this year was special.
“These guys are special. They’ve done it all year. Jesuit is still going to be the team to beat. We’ll see what happens,” he said. “We lost in the regional finals to them in duals and they did their job that day. But we got the job done today.”
Besides Frattarelli, Patrick Nolan won what was the best match of the day, defeating Hollins wrestler Voshawn Baker 1-0 in the 120-pound final. Andrew Austin also made his final home wrestling match one to remember as he dominated Lowden Ward. also of Hollins, 14-4 in the 126-pound final.
“Voshawn is an athletic wrestler who’s hard to score on. Those Hollins wrestlers wrestle hard and are always going to bring it to you, no matter what,” Nolan said, whose escape in the second period was the only point of the match. “Winning regionals is definitely an accomplishment. It’s going to boost my ego going into states.”
Austin said he felt the pressure wrestling for the final time at home, but he didn’t want it any other way.
“This was an emotional match because this has been my home for four years. You can write four articles on how much I love the people here,” Austin said, who broke his finger and cut his head open to win the regional title for the fourth time and will wrestle next year at Central Michigan. “I want my teammates to know you can take losses and come back. That’s what the sport is about.”
Four Tarpons had to settle for runner-up. Camren French lost the 106-pound final to Jesuit's Roman Lerner by pin, while Kaiden Ballinger lost at 113 to Mariner’s Maximus Brady by tech fall.
James Baltutis lost the 160-pound final 9-6 to Jessey Colas of Braden River, while Cael Newton was defeated 14-3 by Jesuit's Sergio Desiante.
Three others – Luke Davis in 138, Isaac Church in 152 and Nathaniel Box in 220 – each won their third-place matches and will advance to states next week.
Robinson said they work the kids have put in puts them in a position for the podium and another state crown.
“Our seniors came through and that’s what you expect from your seniors. I’m their coach and biggest fan so I think they can do what they want to do,” Robinson said. “Those guys put the time in. They have the opportunity to goal the way.”
