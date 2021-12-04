FORT MYERS – In a way, one could say Charlotte’s defending state champion wrestling team picked up right where it left off.
In order to win the Class 2A state title this past March, the Tarpons needed their final few wrestlers to come up big. They did just that and streaked past Palmetto Ridge for the championship.
Saturday at the season-opening Gary Freis Duals at Fort Myers High School, the Tarpons wound up facing Palmetto Ridge once more with a championship on the line. Just like that day in March, it came down to the wire before Charlotte pulled out the victory.
Charlotte defeated Palmetto Ridge 40-39 on Isaac Church’s pin, completing an epic comeback from a 30-0 deficit.
“We pulled it off, but gosh, that’s not easy to do against a state runner-up team,” Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. “It was a pretty neat comeback. I knew we could win a lot of those matches, but it was about staying calm and understanding what we needed to do.
“Even though we were all excited, what mattered was they knew what they needed to do, and they did it.”
The comeback began in the heavyweights. Cael Newton (195), Nate Box (220) and Biaggio Frattarelli (heavy) each pinned their opponents to get Charlotte within 30-18 at the turn. Camren French recorded a 12-4 major at 106 to pull the Tarpons within 30-22. After a Bears pin at 113, it was down to the final four. That played right into the Tarpons’ hands, considering three of the remaining wrestlers were their most accomplished.
Patrick Nolan got it started with a four-second pin of Cristian Ruiz.
“I knew I could pin the kid, so I went out there and wanted to do the move that I’m best at,” Nolan said. “It’s always a quick pin, so I thought I’d try it and it worked out. I rolled him.”
The Bears dodged Andrew Austin at 126, preferring to move that wrestler, Jean Valoria, up to 132 in order to face Derek Paull. The gambit succeeded and failed for Palmetto Ridge when Paull managed to take Valoria into overtime. Valoria got the 9-7 decision, but the failure to pin Paull meant Church had a chance to give the Tarpons the win with a pin.
It wasn’t going to be easy. Church’s opponent, Demetri Zertopolis, took fifth at state in the 126 division. Church, who finished second at 132 in March, knew getting a fall was a tall order.
“I knew the kid and knew if I was going to get a pin, I was going to have to work hard for it,” Church said. “He’s just one of those kids. You just don’t pin him.”
But …
“I saw my opportunity and went for it and the ref slapped the mat,” Church said. “I didn’t know how to react. I was excited. I knew we had to get a pin to win, so that’s all I was looking for and it happened.”
The championship completed a perfect outing for the Tarpons, who won all seven of their duals. Friday, Charlotte routed Naples, Fort Myers and Island Coast. The Tarpons opened Saturday by rolling North Port, Olympic Heights and Braden River before facing Palmetto Ridge.
“I like leaving it up to them,” Robinson said.
“Honestly, this was better than we expected,” Church said. “We expected to come out here and have some hiccups, maybe drop one or two duals.
“But to go undefeated and come up and beat a team like that?” he continued. “In our first tournament while we’re just getting our team together? It’s great.”
