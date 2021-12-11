Biaggio Frattarelli capped a big night for Charlotte by pinning Braden River’s Diondre Houston to win the heavyweight division of the Captain Archer Memorial Classic on Saturday at Charlotte High. The Tarpons won the meet.
Sun photo by Patrick Obley
Andrew Austin celebrates his fourth Captain Archer title on Saturday. Austin won the 126 division of the annual Memorial Classic at Charlotte High.
PUNTA GORDA – Andrew Austin stood atop the podium at the center of the Charlotte High gym wearing his cowboy hat and holding up four fingers.
He had just done something no wrestler in Tarpon history had ever done.
Austin became the first Charlotte wrestler to win his fourth individual title at the Captain Archer Memorial Classic. It was a goal he had before the season and one not even former Tarpon wrestler Lucas Willis achieved on his way to five state titles.
Austin claimed the title at 126 by pinning Brandon’s Darrell Tabor six seconds before the end of the first period under the Archer’s bright, hot spotlight, bringing the partisan Tarpon crowd to its feet.
“I’ll tell you what – one of my last times wrestling under that light – this atmosphere, the coaches, the fans – I love this place so much, it’s unbelievable,” Austin said. “That was for my supporters, the fans, Coach (Evan) Robinson, our team. That was for them.”
Charlotte won the team title, lapping the 20-team field with 245.5 points. From Camren French at 106 to Baggio Frattarelli at heavyweight, the defending Class 2A champions had their way. James Baltutis (152) and Cael Newton (195) also won individual titles.
“It’s a good group. We had a good weekend,” Robinson said, adding that the team had been battling colds throughout the week. “We made it through, but we had a bunch of kids who had the sniffles.”
Lemon Bay surprised by finishing second edging out historic power, Brandon. The Mantas had two wrestlers in the finals with Koen Hoffman winning his match with a first-round pin at 160.
“Two guys in the finals and six in the semis and probably should have had eight,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck said. “I’m happy we are competing. We have been shying away from this tournament for a couple of years.
“To be back here and to compete and not have just one or two guys but a whole team still competing up until semis … I’m happy.”
Caleb Corridino also reached the final match for Lemon Bay at 145 before losing a decision against Riverdale’s Alex Soto.
Venice finished 11th. Blaine Taranto reached the title match in a stacked 120 division before falling against Brandon’s Tyson Lane.
