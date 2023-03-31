Cael Newton stole a glance at the large plaque in his hands on Thursday night at the First Baptist Church in Punta Gorda.

Moments earlier, he had been named the 20th recipient of the Sgt. Michael Woodliff Coaches Award at the annual Charlotte High wrestling banquet. The state champion wrestler was uniquely deserving of the award named for the former Tarpon wrestler who joined the Army and gave his life during the earliest days of the War on Terror.


