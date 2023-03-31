Cael Newton stole a glance at the large plaque in his hands on Thursday night at the First Baptist Church in Punta Gorda.
Moments earlier, he had been named the 20th recipient of the Sgt. Michael Woodliff Coaches Award at the annual Charlotte High wrestling banquet. The state champion wrestler was uniquely deserving of the award named for the former Tarpon wrestler who joined the Army and gave his life during the earliest days of the War on Terror.
Born to a family of athletes, Newton grew up hearing the story of Woodliff’s sacrifice. For each of his years in the Tarpons wrestling program, Newton saw Woodliff’s face staring out from a plaque on the wrestling room’s wall.
“It’s very honorable to win this,” Newton said before motioning to Woodliff’s picture. “He put a lot of himself into this country, this program. He went through it all and put his life on the line and went to battle for our country.”
In a fitting coincidence, Newton is headed to West Point after graduation to attend the United States Military Academy.
There is another plaque on the wrestling room wall. From it, Lance Cpl. Brian Rory Buesing looks out over the next iteration of Tarpon grapplers. He, too, took his turn on mat for Charlotte High before joining the Marines, giving his life in Iraq just one month prior to Woodliff’s arrival.
At the same time the Woodliff Award was established, then-wrestling coach Bill Hoke created the Buesing Outstanding Wrestler Award.
James Baltutis became the 20th recipient of that honor.
Deeply moved, the well-spoken wrestler with the 5.0 grade-point average was eager to talk about the faces on the plaques.
“They were two great young men who gave their lives in honor of our country,” he said. “They sacrificed themselves in order for us to be free in the Land of the Free. I love them for that and I respect them so much for that.
“For me, it’s a huge honor,” he continued. “I’ve seen kids come up right here year after year and get this since I was 8 and since the first time I saw it, it’s something I’ve always wanted.”
The names of Newton and Baltutis will now be forever linked with Woodliff and Buesing as they are added to the plaques alongside previous winners.
That is no small thing for Baltutis.
“Knowing that your name is forever going to be left inside that wrestling room?” Baltutis said. “I know legacy is, like, a word, but it’s hard to describe. I can’t put into words what this means. It’s just a huge, emotional … I don’t know if you noticed, but I was wiping my eyes.”
Baltutis is headed to Florida Polytechnic next fall to study mechanical engineering.
When Hoke created the awards in 2004, the Woodliff and Buesing families aided Charlotte High as it created a scholarship fund in their name. They donated monies they had received in the weeks and months following their loved one’s deaths and each year, Charlotte High has been able to hand out $1,000 scholarships.
Twenty years on, that fund is beginning to dwindle. It’s not so much that Woodliff and Buesing are becoming forgotten as it’s just a typical thing that happens as time marches on. When he attended the 2021 banquet, Brian Buesing’s father, Bill, noted the faces staring back at him belonged to kids who weren’t yet born when his son died.
The memories of Woodliff and Buesing remain technicolor to Hoke.
“Brian came in his freshman year and I can remember it like yesterday,” Hoke said.
A new kid to Punta Gorda, Buesing was quickly spotted by Hoke and assistant coach Ron Schuyler during orientation.
“Brian was one of those guys, just a good-looking kid, barely 100 pounds, if that,” Hoke said. “You could tell he didn’t really know anybody. His eyes were wide and he was shy.”
Hoke and Schuyler talked Buesing into joining the team and for one, magical season, he played a key role on a team that would win a state championship.
That would be Buesing’s only year in the program. At Buesing’s funeral a few years later, Bill Buesing told Hoke his son considered that one year at Charlotte the greatest year of his life.
Woodliff was at Charlotte High all four years but only got involved in wrestling during his junior year.
“He had some buddies on the team that helped recruit him,” Hoke said. “He embraced being part of the program and wrestling became very important to him.”
Woodliff’s personality was the polar opposite of Buesing’s. Outgoing and mischievous, Woodliff was better at making friends than wrestling, but he had a knack for picking up victories when the Tarpons most needed one.
It’s safe to say he did it his way.
“He wasn’t a really good wrestler, but he won some very big matches in a very unorthodox way,” Hoke said. “He had this move that we called ‘The Woodliff’ and he pinned a few guys with it.”
Whether he did it on purpose or not, Woodliff had an ability to go from being on his back to putting his opponent on their back.
“The only reason it worked is because what he did was so unorthodox his opponent just didn’t see it coming.”
The Woodliff and Buesing awards will always be a part of the Tarpon wrestling program and will continue to be given out annually. However, the program is in danger of having to discontinue the scholarships without aid from the community.
Donations can be made to the wrestling program in care of Charlotte High School.
