KISSIMMEE — The circle had been closed. A victory achieved.
When the official raised his hand, his head hung low. When family members finally tracked him down, none did so with dry eyes.
Dominic Joyce’s 182-pound state title at Saturday’s Class 3A state wrestling championships was a bittersweet affair.
“It was kind of a sucky year, I’ve got to say,” he said.
On Oct. 29, just before the start of the season, Joyce’s father, John, passed away. Gone in an instant was Joyce’s No. 1 fan and wrestling mentor.
“I knew he wanted me to keep on working. I knew that,” Joyce said. “Towards the end of the season I kind of felt it mentally. I don’t know. I felt good, but I could feel it. Foods weren’t tasting right, not enjoying things like I normally do.
“I still love wrestling, I always did,” he continued. “That’s the thing that kept me going. I really wanted it for my team and my family, too. I was more excited for my friends going into the finals, I truly was. I loved hearing my family cheer for me in joy, so I got that done. I’m proud of that.”
Joyce defeated Southwest Miami’s Franklyn Fernandez in a workmanlike 7-3 decision that lacked drama.
“I got the job done,” he said.
After that, Joyce moved over to a nearby railing where family members waited for photos and tearful hugs. Not far from the gathering was North Port coach Eugene Hill, who lost one of his best friends and an assistant coach on that day in October.
“There was somebody up in heaven looking down,” Hill said with a cracking voice. “I know John Joyce is just smiling in heaven right now. We dedicated this season to John Joyce.”
Sean-Michael Gonzalez also made a finals appearance on Saturday, finishing second at 126. Vincent Donatelle (160) recorded a sixth-place finish in his first state appearance.
“Sean-Michael I’ve known since a kid and he works really hard,” Joyce said. “He just had a tough final, but he wrestled so good. Vincent, man, that dude’s a killer and he’s only a sophomore.”
On the girls’ side, Hope Eastes finished third in the 100-pound class despite suffering a significant knee injury during regionals.
“We think Hope tore a ligament in regionals. We had to kind of pick her up and carry her off for the third-place match,” Hill said. “She didn’t want to get an MRI, but she had been on crutches, but she still placed third and we were really happy with her. She’s a senior and she said she’s not even thinking about staying on. She’s a warrior, she fought and did what she had to do.”
Joyce said he marveled at Eastes’ performance over the past two weeks.
“Oh, my god, Hope’s a frickin’ animal,” Joyce said. “Poor thing couldn’t even stand up or really run. I’m happy for her getting third place. I’ve known her since I was a little kid and I’m super happy for her.”
