KISSIMMEE – Ever since the FHSAA launched the state duals wrestling championship in 2018, there has been a team from Charlotte competing on the final weekend.
The Tarpons have reached the Class 2A quarterfinals all six years of the event’s existence and reached the semifinals for the second time by defeating Jesuit on Friday.
Top-ranked Lake Gibson halted No. 4 Charlotte’s run Saturday morning, rallying through the middle weights to a 40-25 victory.
In the other semifinal, No. 2 Fleming Island defeated No. 6 Merritt Island, 51-18. Lake Gibson then defeated Fleming 37-19 for the state title,
“The seniors did a good job. I can’t complain,” Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. “Nate Box beat the second-ranked kid in the state. Camren (French) came through. Jett McCauley gave a great effort. I can’t complain about these boys.”
On paper, the math appeared grim for the Tarpons, who had an advantage at the heaviest and lightest weights, but not in enough classes.
The match began at 182 where McCauley lost to top-ranked Frank Solorzano, but avoided a pin. Box then followed at 195, taking a 14-6 lead over Tristan Vann. He used brute strength late to prevent Vann from earning an escape point and preserved a major decision to knot the match at 4-4.
Cael Newton and Nikko Frattarelli capped the heavyweights with a pair of pins to push the Tarpons’ lead to 16-4, then Matthew Schuler (106) and French (113) each won decisions, extended the advantage to 22-4.
It would not be enough.
Lake Gibson won the next six matches, four by pins, to establish an insurmountable lead. At 132, Charlotte’s Eric Clary lost a heartbreaker against second-ranked Gaetano Tedesco when Tedesco recorded a two-point takedown with less than 20 seconds remaining for a 4-3 win.
“We might have been able to manipulate a few things, but Gibson’s a tough team,” Robinson said. “I’ve got to give it to them. We’ll go after them in March.”
There was a highlight for Charlotte following Gibson’s clincher. At 160, James Baltutis – ranked No. 7 – pinned No. 3 Connor Hackett.
“I just went out there and wrestled my match,” Baltutis said. “(Hackett) came out a little sporadic in the beginning, so that threw me off a little bit, but once I calmed down, I got under control and did my thing.”
With the duals in the rear-view mirror, Charlotte now turns its attention to the IBT season. In two weeks, the Tarpons will get another look at Lake Gibson when they take part in the Lake Gibson IBT tournament.
“Lake Gibson’s a really tough team,” Baltutis said. They’re always, year-in and year-out, a really tough team. We knew going into this that they were going to be the competition no matter what. Our plan is to just go into next week and work on what we need to work on.”
On Friday, Charlotte rolled past defending state champion Jesuit, 42-15, to win the Region 2A-3 duals title.
The match began at 145, where Jesuit opened with three wins for 13-0 lead. Charlotte then ripped off six consecutive pins, beginning with Isaac Schaeffer at 170. McCauley (182), Box (195), Newton (220), Fratarelli (285) and Schuler (106) followed suit. French (113) and Kaiden Ballinger (120) each earned decisions to cap the Tarpons’ scoring.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.