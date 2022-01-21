KISSIMMEE – Lemon Bay knows all about wrestling for a region dual title. They put that experience into play Friday, routing Hudson 73-6 to win their fourth Class 1A region crown in the five-year history of the state duals series.
The Mantas were in and out of Osceola High School’s gym in 43 minutes, thanks to 11 pins. Caleb Corridino landed Lemon Bay’s first points with a 45-second pin of Hudson’s Randolph Kernon at 145.
Austin Werden (152), Chase Alden (170), Lance Schyck (182), Marcus Lopez (195), Miguel Diaz (285), Jack Oliver (106), Hunter Barrettsmith (113), Logan Kelly (120), Brycen Warren (126) and Justin Brady (132) won by pins. Koen Hoffman (160) added four points via an 11-0 major decision and Ben Arnett provided the other three points with a 5-0 decision at 220.
Corridino said last year’s individual state championships were an eye-opener for the Mantas, many of whom had not been on such a big stage. Over the summer, where grand stages are the norm, he and a few other Mantas grew accustomed to what it takes to be ready to roll.
“We have some new guys, but nonetheless, we have a lot of guys with experience,” he said. “We’ve all basically grown up together and we’ve all wrestled together and we just went to work and we’re starting to see results."
Despite the rout, Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck pointed to a pair of matches that should prove to be beneficial down the road – Lance Schyck’s match at 182 against Cole Kanehl, which ended with a pin with 11 seconds remaining in the first period and 220-pounder Ben Arnett’s decision against Gavyn Uribes.
“Lance hasn’t been pushed all year and the kid he wrestled was 30-0 and ranked 11th,” Mike Schyck said. “I’m happy Lance is starting to get a little tougher draw. He needs it going into the postseason. You can’t just be sitting there getting 15-second, 30-second pins.
“I was proud of Ben. He wrestled a guy ranked higher than him and with Ben, at times he gets a little undisciplined with his wrestling on top and loses positioning,” Schyck continued. “But he wrestled a discipline match and I was proud of him and he needs it.”
Saturday’s state semifinals will find Lemon Bay battling Class 1A’s top-ranked team, Clay, who has ranked wrestlers in 13 of 14 weight classes. Schyck, the state’s top-ranked wrestler at 182, will face Clay’s fourth-ranked Dominic Martin. Arnett will face 220’s top-ranked Robert Tyre.
Despite Clay’s status as the team to beat in Class 1A, the Mantas have six wrestlers ranking higher than their Clay counterparts, according to KabraWrestling.com. Corridino, ranked ninth at 145, is a slight underdog to Clay’s seventh-ranked Luke Boree.
“It’s at the point where we know this is a team we can beat and we can go win a title,” Corridino said. “It’s time to break the cycle of just being in the top four. I’m so happy to be a part of this team. It’s a brotherhood. It’s awesome.”
Reaching the Final Four is no small accomplishment and Schyck said he hopes the team celebrates that feat while also pushing to do more.
“There are a lot of teams in 1A and to be in the Final Four, collectively you have to have 14 guys who are able to wrestle,” he said. “So I’m proud of us for being able to do that over the past five years and do it consistently.
“But if we’re going to do more … the guys who have been here before, they have to step up and really put points on the board for us tomorrow because Clay is good,” Schyck added. “I’m excited about the guys that we have and you try to pump them up the whole year that this is an expectation. They’ve got to come ready to go and hopefully we can make it one more step farther than the past."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.