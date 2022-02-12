ENGLEWOOD — Marcus Lopez had a devil of a time figuring out just where he fit in on the Lemon Bay wrestling team.
When Koen Hoffman transferred in from Port Charlotte, he locked down Lemon Bay’s 160-pound slot, leaving Lopez to wrestle it out with Chase Alden for 170.
Alden prevailed, but that was OK, because Lopez’s natural weight class was probably 182.
Oops … defending state champion Lance Schyck lived there.
So that left Lopez with trying to fit in at 195, where he has now gone from cutting weight to desperately trying to gain it.
“I need to gain weight,” Lopez said Saturday at the Bidwell Memorial Invitational at Lemon Bay. “I’m 184 wrestling 195. I just continuously eat. I just get sick from eating.”
Lopez was one of many Manta Ray success stories from Saturday’s competition, but no one in the field other than Lopez could boast they knocked off an undefeated opponent.
In the first-place match, Lopez rolled Lely’s Jaiden Musse for a pin with 17 seconds remaining in the second period. It was Musse’s only loss in 30 matches. Lopez improved to 44-5, with the five defeats coming against very strong competition.
“I love Marcus to death,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck said. “I was nervous for him at the beginning of the season because Marcus was my 160 wrestler last season, which is where Koen Hoffman is at.
“He’s not 195, but you know, some kids can handle the weight cutting, some kids feel good after they weight-cut and go wrestle,” Schyck continued. “He was not one of those kids. I thought it hindered him more than helped him.”
Of his Lopez’s losses, one came against North Port’s top-ranked Dominic Joyce, another came against Vero Beach’s second-ranked Keyshawn Campbell and a third was delivered by Cypress Lake’s Tyrone Livingstone, a top-five opponent.
“He’s just getting better and better and the other thing that’s helping Marcus is he’s got Lance, he’s got Koen and Chase and they’re all ranked in the top five,” Schyck said. “You’ve got a room full of people who are pushing you. When you have a room full of guys who are working toward something, you either get on the train or you’re getting left behind.
“He’s on the train and he’s doing great.”
Lemon Bay won the 21-team event by a wide margin over second-place Clearwater Central Catholic. Joining Lopez with individual titles were Justin Brady (132), Caleb Corridino (145), Hoffman (160), Alden (170), Lance Schyck (182) and heavyweight Miguel Diaz. Brycen Warren (126) and Ben Arnett (220) finished second in their classes while Jack Oliver (106) finished third.
Not all of the teams sent full contingents. North Port brought a number of reserves while its top four wrestlers stayed away — some getting healthy, others dealing with off-mat obligations — ahead of next week’s districts. Joyce and Gannon Wertz were out sick while Sean-Michael and Carmichael Gonzalez were taking their ACTs. Another North Port wrestler missed the meet because his mother was getting married.
“Our top dogs weren’t here today, but we’re still here,” Bobcats coach Eugene Hill said. “We’re here having a good time and trying to get better.”
Despite the limited roster, the Bobcats still managed an eighth-place finish. North Port’s biggest name at Saturday’s event was 160-pounder Vincent Donatelle, ranked No. 10 in Class 3A. He and Lemon Bay’s Hoffman had an entertaining title match that ultimately when Hoffman’s way in a 5-1 decision.
Austin Nappi took third for the Bobcats at 120, as did Cale Holmgren at 145 and Sam Holman at 152.
The Bidwell Memorial title puts a bow on the regular season for Lemon Bay. Next up for the Mantas is their district tournament next Saturday.
“It tells us where we’re at for districts,” Lopez said. “Most of the kids here are going to be at our districts and regionals, so it’s kind of like a gauging tool to see where we’re at right now.”
