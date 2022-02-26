ENGLEWOOD – Brycen Warren dinged a knee during his final match on the first day of the Region 1A-3 wrestling meet at Lemon Bay. Ever the motivational guy, Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck pulled up a scene from the move, “Miracle” and showed it to his 126-pounder.
The scene in question showed Herb Brooks – played by Kurt Russell – asking one of the players on the 1980 U.S. men’s hockey team what was wrong. The kid hurt his knee. Brooks told him to put his uniform back on.
“A bruise on the leg is a helluva long way from the heart,” Brooks says at that point.
And that was Schyck’s point – dig deep. It’s the regionals. A state berth was on the line.
Warren came through in flying colors on Saturday as did 10 other Mantas as Lemon Bay crushed the field to take a region title.
“Coach told us to do what we do best and all of our guys went out there and did what they expected to do,” Warren said. “It was kind of cool.”
Lemon Bay finished with 237.5 points, well ahead of second-place First Baptist at 181. Port Charlotte had a strong showing, as well, finishing third with 107 points and getting three wrestlers through to next week’s Class 1A state championship meet (the top four finishers in each weight class advanced).
Warren’s road to a state berth was a long one after getting knocked into the consolation bracket in the second round. Saturday, he reached the “blood round” – the consolation semifinals – where he found himself in a cat-and-mouse match with Anclote’s Raymond Walker. He eventually tracked Walker down and pinned him to clinch a state berth and a spot in the third-place match.
“He chased that kid down,” Schyck said. “That’s something I knew was inside him, but to watch him do that … it was the best thing I saw the whole tournament. He’s a special kid and I’m proud of him.”
Warren took third by rallying once more. He trailed Oasis wrestler Kealan Clifton 4-1 at one point but worked his way back to 5-5 deadlock by the end of the third period. He snared the sudden victory with a reverse halfway into the first overtime period.
The 11 state-qualifying wrestlers is a school record for Lemon Bay and it was made possible by three specific showings at 106, 220 and heavyweight, where Jack Oliver, Ben Arnett and Miguel Diaz all came through. Lance Schyck and Justin Brady were the lone region title winners for Lemon Bay, but Caleb Corridino, Keon Hoffman, Marcus Lopez and Diaz all reached title matches.
Also advancing were Logan Kelly and Chase Alden.
Schyck said he is confident the Mantas should have multiple wrestlers on the podium next week at the state meet.
“I told the guys I would get a tattoo – a small one – if we get more than five,” he said. “That’s the over-under. I think we can put a couple of guys on the podium and I think we can get a couple of state finalists. That was our expectation at the beginning of the year and hopefully everybody is well rested and comes with their ‘A’ game.”
Brady, who pinned all four of his opponents on the way to the 132-pound title, said this is only the beginning for Lemon Bay.
“I’m a regional champ because I earned it, I worked for this moment and I know I put in more work than those other people I wrestled,” he said. “This is just the start. This year it’s 11 (qualifiers) and next year it’s going to be 14 and the year after it’s going to be 14 again and this is just the base of what Lemon Bay is going to be.
“We’re going to be known for the wrestling team and the whole state is going to know who we are.”
PORT CHARLOTTE
Tyler Crane’s Pirates are in the early stages of their program build, but the early results are impressive.
Port Charlotte brought 10 wrestlers to the region meet and got three through to the state meet while four others reached the blood round.
Josiah “JoJo” Arroyo gave the Pirates a regional champion by knocking off Lemon Bay’s Marcus Lopez at 195. It was a case of vengeance for Arroyo, who lost to Lopez in last week’s district meet, and he let the entire Lemon Bay gymnasium know how happy he was to pull out the 19-11 major decision.
“I like to stir up the crowd,” Arroyo said. “I’m dancing my way into the championship. (Lopez) beat me before. I got caught in a pin and it really damaged me.
“We try to do certain things – push the pressure, get into their head, step on their throats and take their soul,” Arroyo continued. “I believe I did every one of those things.”
Arroyo’s attitude is an acknowledged extension of his coach. Crane said he promotes his wrestlers’ enthusiastic interactions.
“Some people are just naturally like that, but I’m the same way,” Crane said. “It’s adrenaline and when my adrenaline is going, I don’t stop and that’s how JoJo is and I expect it out of my wrestlers to go out there and be animals.
“It’s the best part of the sport,” he continued. “You go out there and you’re imposing your will on somebody and part of that is getting in their head.”
Tyler Rodriguez finished second to Bonita Springs’ top-ranked and undefeated 152-pounder, Mateo Villalobos while Okten Logue – who is still recovering from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident – advanced to state with a first-round pin of Lemon Bay’s Arnett in the 220 third-place match.
