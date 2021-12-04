ENGLEWOOD – It was a rollercoaster week for the Mantas wrestling team heading into their annual Lemon Bay Duals.
State champion Lance Schyck was already a scratch as he continued to work his way back from offseason knee surgery. On Wednesday, one of the team’s most promising newcomers – Connor Murphy – was lost indefinitely following a knee injury during a wrestle-off.
Still, Mantas coach Mike Schyck expected the team to hold its own and they didn’t disappoint.
Lemon Bay won their own meet on Saturday in dominant fashion, winning all five duals behind eight wrestlers who won all five of their matches.
Three of those wrestlers – Jack Oliver (106), Koen Hoffman (160) and Marcus Lopez (182) – pinned all five of their opponents.
“We had a great outing, made a good day of it,” Schyck said. “It was a good team effort.”
Hoffman’s presence in the Mantas’ lineup made the day all the more interesting. The transfer from Port Charlotte who finished fourth in the state last March pushed two other Mantas off 160. Those two – Chase Alden and Lopez – had a wrestle-off on Thursday. Alden won to secure his slot at 170, meaning Lopez had to deal with 182-pounders in place of Lance Schyck.
Alden pinned all four of his opponents with another win coming via forfeit. Lopez, of course, pinned all five of his opponents.
“Lopez had a really good outing so I just told Lance, ‘Hey, we don’t need ya, buddy,’” Schyck said with a laugh. “We don’t need you. We’ve got a new 182-pounder.”
Caleb Corridino (145), Austin Werden (152), Ben Arnett (195) and Miguel Diaz (heavy), also went undefeated Saturday. Arnett had four pins and a forfeit victory. Diaz had three pins and two decisions.
Lemon Bay won the meet by downing Port Charlotte 66-18. Earlier, the Mantas defeated Golden Gate (81-0), Gulf Coast (75-6), Sarasota (60-16) and Lakewood Ranch (55-24).
Port Charlotte finished third with wins against Parrish (51-30), Sarasota Military (42-36) and Sarasota (50-27). Lakewood Ranch edged the Pirates 45-34 to take second.
