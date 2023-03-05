KISSIMMEE – Cael Newton was inevitable.
It took just 108 seconds on Saturday afternoon for Newton to become what he always knew he would be – a state champion.
New Smyrna Beach’s Dylon York barely had enough time to know what was happening.
“I knew I was gonna go out there and get it done,” Newton said. “So it was over when I stepped on the mat.”
Newton was the area’s lone victor among eight wrestlers vying for a title Saturday during the FHSAA state wrestling championships at Silver Spurs Arena. While some of the losses were heartbreakers, others were the culmination of impressive runs through daunting brackets.
When the dust settled, Charlotte – led by Newton in the 220-pound weight class – celebrated a third-place finish in the Class 2A competition with all nine wrestlers finding a spot on the podium. Lemon Bay sent six of its nine wrestlers to the podium en route to a seventh-place team finish in Class 1A.
Charlotte had three shots at state titles on Saturday with Camren French (113) and Nathaniel Box (195) finishing as runners up. Jett McCauley (182) roared to a third-place finish after losing his opening-round match on Thursday. Kaiden Ballinger (120) and James Baltutis (160) also reached the third-round match, finishing fourth.
Matthew Schuler (106) was sixth in his class. Eric Clary (126) and Nikko Frattarelli (285) finished seventh.
“Matt Schuler came a long way from last year,” Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. “Eric Clary, too – these guys were both JV wrestlers stepping up.
“Then you have Kaiden Ballinger and James Baltutis both coming back at four, just like they did last year, awesome.”
Frattarelli’s showing came after three seasons in which he was an understudy to older brother Biaggio.
“Nikko stepping in his brother’s footsteps, you know, that’s tough,” Robinson said. “He had to sit behind his brother for three years and finally got his opportunity and he placed.”
Luke Davis also qualified for the state meet but got injured during his final match at the regional meet.
“We would have loved to have him,” Robinson said. “He’s a fifth-ranked kid, but it is what it is. Everybody has injuries. I can’t complain. We brought nine people to compete and nine people got on that podium. That’s pretty awesome … it’s darn awesome.”
Newton’s title run was the culmination of a wrestling career that began at age five and ended with him carrying Robinson off the mat in an impromptu celebration in the moments following his first-round pin of York.
“He’s a lot lighter (than he looks),” Newton said of Robinson with a laugh. “A lot lighter.”
Newton’s future will be playing football at Army, but he said he might still find his way onto the mat at the service academy.
“I think when I go to West Point, I’m going to be playing football, but I think I’m going to try and get in the room a little bit and stay in shape that way.”
Looking back on his time as a wrestler, Newton said coming from a family deeply intertwined with the sport gave him the passion for it. His teammates over the years also aided his commitment as well as Robinson, who along with being Charlotte’s coach was also a three-time champion for the Tarpons.
It’s those relationships Newton said he’ll remember the most about his time at Charlotte.
“Oh my gosh, all my coaches – Coach Robinson is special – and my teammates that helped me get where I’m at,” Newton said. “The seniors who graduated – Cody Rice, Lucas Willis, all of them – got me where I’m at and I couldn’t thank them enough.
“My parents, I couldn’t do anything without them. … My brothers – I have three brothers who have been by my side all my life,” Newton continued. “That’s how I grew up through wrestling, and I just want to thank everybody.”
Honors for Joyce
North Port’s Dominic Joyce entered Saturday as a defending state champion at 182 pounds. Though he lost to Southwest Miami’s Franklyn Ordonez in a rematch of last year’s bout, the day – and his career – can’t be considered anything other than a resounding success.
Prior to the championship round, Joyce was honored as the recipient of the NextLevel Student Scholarship, as well as the Russell A. Mauger Mental Attitude award. The honors are voted on by wrestlers coaches and officials taking into account what goes on off the mat as well as on it.
Joyce, wearing a 2023 John Joyce Memorial shirt throughout the tournament as a way to honor his father, who passed away prior to the start of last season, was a runaway choice for both honors.
“Dominic is a really deserving kid,” North Port coach Eugene Hill said. “Not only is he a state champion, but he volunteers for numerous organizations.”
Joyce was ever-present around North Port in the days following Hurricane Ian, tirelessly delivering food, water and supplies wherever needed.
“When the hurricane hit us, we were devastated,” Hill said. “Our whole town was flooded and Dominic brought in supplies with Move Mountains. He took supplies off airplanes and handed out supplies.
“So if there’s one kid that deserved it more than anyone, it’s Dominic Joyce.”
Joyce will graduate with a 4.0 grade-point average and will put the NextLevel scholarship to use as he continues his wrestling career at Chadron State in Nebraska.
“You know, I have a son and I hope he grows up to be like Dominic Joyce,” Hill said. “He’s an outstanding athlete and an overall great person.”
A busy Saturday
French lost to Jesuit’s Roman Lermer in a rematch of last year’s Class 2A, 106-pound match. Box’s goal was to wrestle for a title, which he did. Once there, he ran into Countryside’s undefeated defending state champion, Brian Burburija.
Also competing for state titles on Saturday were Lemon Bay’s Koen Hoffman (160) and Chase Alden (182), Venice’s Blaine Taranto (120) and Port Charlotte’s Vincent Chavez (285).
Taranto and South Dade’s Luis Acevedo wrestled to a 6-6 stalemate after three periods, ultimately succumbing in overtime. Hoffman and Lincoln Park’s Kyle Grey engaged in a low-scoring affair with Grey eking out a 3-2 win. Alden ran into First Baptist Academy powerhouse Christian Moder.
In the final match of the day, Chavez went toe-to-toe with Auburndale’s Nate Gabriel, but couldn’t take him down.
On the girls’ side, Charlotte’s Iyonna Ross (115) and Lemon Bay’s Giovanna Coppola took home fourth-place finishes.
