NORTH PORT – Now is the season to re-Joyce.
Bad pun aside, it really is the year of Dominic Joyce, North Port’s dominating, 182-pound wrestler who is aiming for a return to the Class 3A state championship match.
Joyce burst onto the state scene last year when he caught fire and raced through the IBT state championships. In the 170 title match, he battled South Dade’s Joshua Swan to the bitter end of a 7-5 defeat.
“It was cool. You walk out there and it’s such a big arena. You feel it,” Joyce said Saturday at the District 3A-8 duals at North Port. “I’m excited to go back and possibly win it this year, but I have to keep working hard and performing.”
He did his part on Saturday, winning all of his matches by pin or forfeit. North Port finished third in the eight-team meet behind Palmetto Ridge and Riverdale, but defeated Venice, 48-28. Both the Bobcats and Venice finished second in their respective pool play behind the two eventual region qualifiers.
“My goal was to go out there and score points and try to get a pin for my team, at least,” he said. “Don’t do silly mistakes like giving up a silly point or taking a bad shot. Just do the right little things.”
Palmetto Ridge pulled away from North Port, 58-21, which was no surprise to Bobcats coach Eugene Hill. The disappointment came during pool play when North Port had Riverdale on the ropes but let them get away for a 38-34 win.
“We thought we could beat Riverdale and came up just one (match) short,” Hill said. “All the props to Palmetto Ridge, they’re the best in the state.”
Hill said he’s very optimistic about North Port’s ability to battle into top-10 consideration at the IBT meet with Joyce and Sean-Michael Gonzalez (126) leading the way.
“I think our two best wrestlers both have a shot to win a state championship,” Hill said, referring to the duo. “I think we have a really good shot at the IBT. I think we’re going to be a top-10 team in the state. We’re still looking up. We have a really good shot down the road to place two state champs.”
Gannon Wertz (138), Vincent Donatelle (160) and Carmichael Gonzalez (170) are other Bobcats with a shot at gaining points at the IBT.
Joyce added another name to the list: 120-pounder Austin Nappi.
“He’s kicking butt and I’m really happy for him,” Joyce said. “I know he was discouraged a bit in his middle school year, but in high school, he’s doing great here. I’m excited for him because he’s only a freshman.”
Venice’s season has been a slow burn and the district duals came at a bad time, since the school is still on its winter break. Missing some key talent, Venice was no match for Palmetto Ridge in pool play and wound up forfeiting three matches when it faced North Port.
There are plenty of reasons for optimism though, as Blaine Taranto will be eyeing a shot at a state title at 120. Gage Wiggins (138) and Thomas Crone (126) are also among the state’s top wrestlers in their divisions.
“It’s been pretty typical. Our individual season has been kind of Jekyll and Hyde, where one week we look great and the next week we look like a different team,” Venice coach Pat Day said. “We’ve got to get that consistency that we’re capable of. We have a difficult schedule but I have a team that can thrive off of that and be confident at the end of the season.”
Newcomer Micah Thomson, gives Venice another rising talent at 170. Thomson arrived this year from West Virginia.
“He’s doing an outstanding job,” Day said. “What’s great about him is he’s super-coachable. He pays attention to you and takes it to heart. That’s been outstanding.”
Venice also has an intriguing pair of wrestlers at 106. Nicholas Colalillo and Tristany Smallwood rotate appearances and are having success. Smallwood won the girls’ division this past week at the Knockout Christmas Classic.
North Port has a competitive girls’ wrestler at 106 as well. In the match that clinched North Port’s dual win against Venice, the Bobcats’ Hope Eastes pinned Smallwood in the second period.
So for now, North Port and Venice will turn their attention toward IBT season as Palmetto Ridge and Riverdale represent the district at Thursday’s Region 5A-2 meet.
