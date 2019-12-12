Charlotte Wrestling

Charlotte’s Cody Rice defeated his Riverdale opponent by decision Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Charlotte High School. Charlotte defeated Riverdale 37-27. Photo by Tom O’Neill

 Tom O’Neill

The Charlotte wrestling team proved to be the strongest and deepest in the area last year, finishing as runners-up at the state duals and third in the individual meet.

The Tarpons had two state champions in Jose Velez and Lucas Willis and placed seven wrestlers on the podium.

Velez has moved on, but the core of last year’s unit remains and Charlotte looks as strong as ever in their quest for a state title.

“We’ve got some guys stepping in for those seniors we lost,” coach Evan Robinson said. “We graduated 182, 195, 220 and heavy weight. There are some young guys that aren’t real tested at the varsity stage that are chomping at the bit to get their chance.”

The Tarpons still plenty of experience, returning state qualifiers Pat Nolan, Andrew Austin, Cody Rice, Matt Andou, Donovan Cataldi and Willis.

It hasn’t taken long for Charlotte to showcase their depth. They kicked off the season by dominating the Gary Freis Duals, with eight different wrestlers going undefeated.

Leading the pack is three-time state champion Willis, who cruised through the state meet last year with a 4-0 performance and three pins.

“He is the driving force in the wrestling room, but he’s among many talented kids,” Robinson said. “They draw from each other. Most of these guys have been wrestling with each other since they were little kids.”

Charlotte has been a state contender for awhile now and each year the goal remains the same. The Tarpons are in search of hardware.

“We finished third in the individual IBT and second in the duals last year and I feel like we’re capable of at least doing that again if not sneaking in there,” Robinson said. “Looking around the state there are some tough programs. We’re hoping that we can compete with those guys and of course want to win a district and regional title and I think we have the talent to compete for a state title.”

That quest continues as the Tarpons host the state’s top talent at the Captain Archer Duals on Saturday.

Charlotte

Coach: Evan Robinson

Wrestlers to watch: Lucas Willis, Donovan Cataldi, Pat Nolan, Andrew Austin, Cody Rice, Matt Andou

Cutline 1 copy (12).jpg

Lemon Bay High School head coach Mike Schyck celebrates as Ashton Tucker records the pin on Wednesday.

 SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN

Lemon Bay

Coach: Mike Schyck

Wrestlers to watch: Lance Schyck, Derick Dagg, Louis Baldor, Eric Dagg

Lemon Bay was one of the top area teams last season, placing three wrestlers on the podium. But two of those three are gone with Bryce Taranto transferring to Venice and Tyson Davids graduating.

Even so, the Mantas return plenty of talent, most notably Lance Schyck. He wrestled his way back for a fourth place finish at states as a freshman and is now at the top of the board with a 55-11 record. He’s wrestling at 170 after a strong year at 152. He’s the second-ranked wrestler in that weight class, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Joining him will be the Dagg brothers, Derick (47-17 at 152) and Eric (39-28 at 145), as well as Louis Baldor (33-30 at 195).

The Mantas have opened the season with a runner-up finish at the Lemon Bay Duals, going 4-1 with Zach Hegwood, Schyck, Dagg and Baldor going 5-0. They also reached the finals in the District Duals Championship on Wednesday.

North Port

Coach: Eugene Hill

Wrestlers to watch: Sean-Michael Gonzalez, Gannon Wertz, Tyler Eastes, Quinn White, Hope Eastes

The Bobcats are off to a strong start. They secured a top finish in the Lemon Bay duals last week, going 5-0 and defeating host Lemon Bay.

North Port returns state qualifier Quinn White (51-7 as a sophomore), who steps in as the top wrestler after the graduation of state qualifier Tavis Bell (53-11).

Joining White will be Sean-Michael Gonzalez (39-8 at 120 pounds), Gannon Wertz (41-9 at 126), Tyler Eastes (42-9 at 138) and Evan Burch (36-13 at 170).

The Bobcats look to be more experienced and a much deeper squad this season.

VNspstone022019c

The referee lifts Lauren Stone’s hand into the air, declaring her the girls state champion of the 106-pound weight class at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando.

 PHOTO BY DAVE VISCHULIS

Venice

Coach: Pat Ryan

Wrestlers to watch: Jack Stone, Lauren Stone, Bryce Taranto, Koen Hoffman

Despite losing a few top wrestlers to graduation, the Indians have reloaded with some transfer students. This includes Bryce Taranto, who finished fifth in 113 at states as a sophomore and runner-up as a freshman for Lemon Bay.

Also coming in is freshman Koen Hoffman from Imagine, who wrestled back for fourth place at 126 last year. He is 6-0 wrestling at 138 this year.

Ryan groups those two with state qualifiers Jack Stone, Lauren Stone and Gage Tippman. Lauren Stone (21-8) returns as a three-time girls state champion and two-time qualifier in the boys bracket at 106.

Venice will still be filling in gaps in the upper weight classes, but is deep in the lower classes. Having the experience of its returning state wrestlers has paid dividends.

“The biggest place it helps is at practice,” Ryan said. “Obviously going to tournaments it helps too, but being in practice and seeing how hard those guys work day in and day out and seeing what they put into it, our younger guys are able to look up to them and learn from them.”

Venice will compete in the Captain Archer tournament hosted by Charlotte, which features some of the best talent in the state.

Port Charlotte

Coach: Tyler Crane

Wrestlers to watch: Okten Logue, Tyler Rodriguez, A.J. Marquez

The Pirates are a budding program looking to build off last season.

Okten Logue, who was a standout on the football team, has jumped out ahead of the pack. Logue is 7-0 so far in the 220 weight class and continues to impress. He is ranked as the 20th 220-pound wrestler in the state per the Sentinel.

Another standout has been Tyler Rodriguez, who has locked down the 138-pound class.

The Pirates next match comes against Venice on Dec. 18.

Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.^p

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments