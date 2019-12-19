As the high school wrestling season gets underway in earnest, a few things have jumped out so far.
Charlotte’s depth is unmatched in the area with North Port is inching toward that second spot. Port Charlotte is young and hungry this year and Lemon Bay and Venice are no slouches either.
The area is strong with few weaknesses and that’s a result of a slew of talented wrestlers coming out the gate red hot.
As we offer our early season team rankings, there are a few individuals, from a couple returning state qualifiers to some fresh faces, that have separated themselves.
1. Charlotte
Six wrestlers remain undefeated for the Tarpons, who have risen to the top of the area as far as complete teams go.
Lucas Willis is still the best bet to win a state title this year, which would be his fourth straight. Willis is 11-0 at 152 pounds and was one of six wrestlers to win their weight class at the Captain Archer Memorial Classic last weekend.
The other wrestlers with unblemished records include Patrick Nolan (11-0 at 106), Andrew Austin (11-0 at 113/120), Donovan Cataldi (11-0 at 132/138), Cody Rice (11-0 at 170) and Isaac Church (4-0 at 132).
Again, few weak spots for the Tarpons, especially in the lower and middle weight classes.
Next up for the Tarpons, as well as Lemon Bay and North Port, is the Osceola Knockout on Dec. 27 and 28 at Osceola High School.
2. North Port
North Port had a busy offseason that is now paying off. They opened the season with a team win in the Lemon Bay Duals and also wrestled well at the Hernando IBT.
The early standout is Tyler Eastes, who holds a 10-0 record at 138 pounds and took first in the 35-team Hernando tournament. Behind him, Quinn White is off to a promising start to his quest of returning to the state tournament. He’s 10-2 and ranked 7th in the state at 145 pounds.
Sophomore Sean-Michael Gonzalez is young, but talented with a 10-2 record (ranked 10th at 120).
3. Venice
The shiny new toys for Venice wrestling have become pillars for the team’s season so far.
Bryce Taranto, a state placer with Lemon Bay last year, and Koen Hoffman, a state qualifier with Imagine as an 8th grader, have been solid to start the year.
Taranto is 10-2 on the year and finished second at the Captain Archer in the 120-pound class. Hoffman is 9-1 as a freshman with a third-place finish at the Captain Archer at 138.
Lauren Stone, who is a three-time girls state champion and two-time qualifier in the boys bracket at 106, is 9-3 on the year with all of her wins coming via pin. Four of those pins came within the first 30 seconds of the bout.
4. Lemon Bay
Lemon Bay lost a few key starters from last year’s squad, but have still rebounded well with a runner-up finish in their home dual tournament thanks to two 14-win wrestlers.
Derick Dagg and Louis Baldor, both went undefeated in that tournament and have been the Mantas’ rocks so far. Dagg is 14-1 at 152 pounds and Baldor is 14-2 at 195. Sophomore Lance Shyck was off to a hot start with a 5-0 performance in the duals, but has been sidelined with an injury.
5. Port Charlotte
The Pirates are trending upwards this season under new coach Tyler Crane. Port Charlotte took first at the Kings Classic with Tyler Rodriguez, Alejandro Villada, Wes Dzwonek, and Okten Logue all taking first in their weight classes.
Logue has been the standout so far with a 12-0 record at 220 pounds. Rodriguez (7-2 at 138) and Villada (7-2 at 145) are Also off to strong starts. The future is promising for Port Charlotte with Logue and Villada just sophomores and Rodriguez a freshman.
The Pirates will compete at the Boca Ciega (South Duals) today and Saturday.
Look for more wrestling team rankings at the midseason mark.
