If you hear that Blaine a-comin’ then he’s probably already passed you by.
There came a point during Blaine Taranto’s wildy successful senior season at Venice High when his teammates began calling him “Freight Train.”
“I just took my mentality to where I just want to go through everyone,” Taranto said this week. “I just want to train right through ‘em. I’m just trying to score as many points as possible.”
With his mentor, Jeremy Cook, looking on this past weekend, Taranto broke Cook’s all-time school wins record and his single-season pins mark during the same match.
He needed just 22 seconds to do it, running over George Jenkins’ Ezekiel Rivera in the opening round of the Region 3A-2 meet at Osceola.
Setting such historic marks didn’t cross Taranto’s mind until midway through his junior season when Cook mentioned the possibility of it happening.
“He’s one of my best friends and we’ve been drilling together and going at it together since I was a freshman,” Taranto said. “We’ve kind of been busting each other all year about if I was going to break it and I’ve been telling him every day I was going to break it. Same with the pin record.
“And I did it in the same match,” Taranto added with a laugh. “He’ll never hear the end of it.”
Taranto heads to this weekend’s Class 3A state championships as an overwhelming favorite to bring home a title. He is 56-3 with 40 pins and 180-30 for his career.
Ranked No. 1 in Class 3A’s 120-pound weight class, Taranto’s only defeats have come to the No. 1 wrestlers in the other two classes – two defeats against Class 1A’s Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach) and a loss to Class 2A’s Christian Fretwell (Lake Gibson). All were by close decisions.
Taranto said he’s hitting states at the perfect time.
“I’ve just been feeling better than I’ve ever felt, for sure,” he said, adding that he doesn’t really delve too deeply into brackets or scouting his opponents.
“In years past, I’ve always kind of watched my opponents, but if I’m being honest, I’m so confident in myself this year and that’s how I’ve been going into matches,” he said. “I’m just going to score as many points as possible.”
Taranto’s confidence comes from an unconventional place. While he might be a freight train on meet days, he rarely takes the shortest route to victory during practice.
“It’s just the way I wrestle in the room,” he said. “I’ve always put myself in positions, every position that can possibly be a scenario in a real match. I don’t think most kids train the way I do. I put myself everywhere, get in really weird positions that other people aren’t comfortable in, scramble spots, and I have a pretty good success rate at coming out on top.”
Venice wrestling coach Pat Ryan agreed that approach is a key to Taranto’s success.
“He’s an unbelievable scrambler,” he said. “The one thing about wrestling is, you have to be able to be comfortable in uncomfortable positions. It’s that brutal of a sport. If you panic or you allow that discomfort to get into your mind, then all the sudden, you’re not thinking about wrestling.”
‘If you’re doing that,” Ryan added. “You’re not going to have much success.”
No matter how this weekend plays out, Taranto said the state championships will likely be his final bow in a sport he has dominated. While he has had offers to continue his career in college, he plans to take a different path and join his brother, Bryce, at Florida State University.
Bryce, in his own right, was a standout wrestler for Venice, two years ahead of Blaine.
“It kind of hit me at the beginning of the year that it was going to be my last ride,” Taranto said. “I’m really just trying to end it with a state title.
“My brother and I, we’ve been together my whole life and when he went (to FSU) … I just miss him,” he added. “So I’m going to go be with him.”
