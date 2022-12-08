The Captain Archer is a wrestling tournament so massive in scope that preparation begins days in advance at Wally Keller Gymnasium.

Those who attended the Tarpon girls’ basketball game on Tuesday night might have noticed the weightlifting area behind West bleachers had been emptied of equipment. Those who came out on Wednesday night to watch the Tarpon boys’ basketball team play IMG Blue found the West bleachers pushed back into the weightlifting space.


