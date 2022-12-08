Charlotte wrestler Cael Newton enters this year's Captain Archer Memorial as the top-ranked wrestler in the Class 2A 220-pound class. He and the Tarpons will be seeking to defend their Archer title this weekend.
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte wrestling coach Evan Robinson guides his team during the Gary Freis Invitational December 3, 2022 at Fort Myers High School. Charlotte - Braden River. Photo by Tom O'Neill
The Captain Archer is a wrestling tournament so massive in scope that preparation begins days in advance at Wally Keller Gymnasium.
Those who attended the Tarpon girls’ basketball game on Tuesday night might have noticed the weightlifting area behind West bleachers had been emptied of equipment. Those who came out on Wednesday night to watch the Tarpon boys’ basketball team play IMG Blue found the West bleachers pushed back into the weightlifting space.
Thursday, the boys basketball team cleared out and the cheerleaders were on notice that, at 4 p.m., the wrestlers were moving in with mats and all the other bells and whistles needed to run a two-day, 20-team event that has become one of the school’s biggest draws.
“Lots of tradition,” Charlotte wrestling coach Evan Robinson said Thursday. Lots of young guys that want to win this thing and be a part of it. It’s something they care about. It’s quite a tournament.”
Entering as defending state champions, the Tarpons won last year’s event by nearly 100 points over second-place Lemon Bay on their way to a second-place finish at the Class 2A state championships this past March. Graduation has taken a toll on the Tarpons’ title-winning roster these past two seasons, but last week’s season-opening performance at the Gary Freis Duals revealed talent springs eternal in Punta Gorda.
In fact, the Tarpons did something in their very first match at the Freis that hasn’t happened before, at least to anyone’s recollection.
“We blanked a team 84-0 with no forfeits – all pins,” Robinson said. “We’ve never done that. We’ve beaten a team 84-0 before, but there were usually forfeits. No forfeits. Everyone got straight-up pins. That was a neat thing.”
In that rout of South Fort Myers, the new-look lineup not only recorded pins, but 13 of 14 came in the first round.
Matthew Schuler (106), Ayden Ruiz (120), Eric Clary (126), Wyatt Nerling, Carson Bennett, Nicholas Gjerde, Viliam Piekh and Jaxon Newton all among the newcomers who saw action at the Freis. All have been in the Tarpons program, but many had been blocked last season by perennial state qualifiers and champions such as Patrick Nolan, Isaac Church, Andrew Austin and Biaggio Frattarelli.
Camren French is back, moving up to 113 to make room for Schuler. Kaiden Ballinger will be in the mix somewhere in the lightweights when he returns to the mat. Luke Davis is back, as is James Baltutis, Isaac Schaeffer, Jett McCauley and Cael Newton. Nate Box is also returning and slotting in at Newton’s old 195 weight while Newton takes 220.
Newton’s brother got the first go at heavyweight, but Robinson said he expects to see a healthy competition at that weight this season.
In the just-released Kabra Wrestling rankings, Cael Newton is No. 1 at 220 while French checks in at No. 3 in 113. Several other Tarpons are sprinkled across the top-20 in other classes.
Last year’s Archer runner-up, Lemon Bay, returns a strong roster eager to build on its top-10 finish at the Class 1A state championship.
Two-time state champion Lance Schyck is gone, but Koen Hoffman returns with designs on winning a state title at 170 after reaching the state championship match at 160 this past March. He’s currently ranked No. 1 in Class 1A. Chase Alden, another title contender, is moving up from 170 to replace Schyck at 182 and is currently ranked No. 2. Like Charlotte, the Mantas have a number of wrestlers sprinkled across the top-20.
Venice is the other area team in the Archer field. The Indians are led by Blaine Taranto, who finished third in the state last season at 120. He enters this season as the weight class’ top-ranked wrestler.
Action begins today with the junior varsity tournament. The varsity meet begins Saturday morning with finals under the spotlight scheduled to begin at 7:30. In recent years, the finals have started earlier, so arriving with plenty of time to spare is prudent.
