It was a successful weekend for some area wrestling teams as Charlotte gets a tournament win and North Port, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay all competed in the Somerset Scuffle on Saturday.
Charlotte dominated the 3-team field at the Cradle Cancer tournament in Jensen Beach. The Tarpons outscored second-place American Heritage by 55.5 points.
Taking the top places in their weight class was Andrew Austin (113), Lucas Willis (152) and Cody Rice (170).
But the depth of the Tarpons continued to shine with Matthew Andou (160) taking second and Patrick Nolan (106) and Donovan Cataldi (132) placing third.
The Tarpons, along with Port Charlotte, are gearing up for dual season with districts kicking off Friday at Palmetto High School.
Also competing this weekend was North Port, Port Charlotte Lemon Bay, who traveled to Somerset High for the Somerset Scuffle. North Port finished fifth, Lemon Bay finished 11th and Port Charlotte was 12th out of 17 teams.
North Port's Sean-Micheal Gonzalez was the standout performer, earning the tournament's MVP honors after winning the 120-pound weight class. Quinn White (145) and Dominic Joyce (160) took second in the finals.
North Port will compete in districts at Venice High on Saturday.
Lance Schyck was the top finisher for the Mantas, taking first in the 170-pound class. Tyler Rodriguez finished fourth for the Pirates.
