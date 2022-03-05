KISSIMMEE — In the 1980s, a kid named Schyck did something no other wrestler at Lemon Bay had ever done.
In 2022, another kid named Schyck matched the feat as the elder Schyck looked on.
Lance Schyck capped a second consecutive undefeated season with his second consecutive state title at the Class 1A state championships Saturday at Silver Spurs Arena. It was the final feather in the cap of a wrestling career that saw him place at the state tournament all four years, like his father, Mike, did all those years ago.
He finished the season 40-0, capped a three-year run that saw him go 118-1 and finished with a career mark of 195-20.
“It’s amazing. Myself and my dad had a similar pattern in our growth,” Lance Schyck said, ticking off Mike’s two state placements leading up to consecutive undefeated seasons and state titles.
“I took fourth, second, first, first,” Lance Schyck said. “I wish I would have won that sophomore year. I was 43-1 and lost in the state finals. I would have been a three-time state champ, three times undefeated, but I guess God has different ways of showing me certain things.”
Mike Schyck said Lance’s loss in his sophomore year was a catalyst for his latter years’ success.
“If you know my kid, after wrestling his sophomore year and losing to Bailey Flanagan, he learned how to win,” Mike Schyck said.
Throughout his undefeated run, Lance Schyck has dealt with a knee that just would not cooperate. He tore his ACL before the start of his junior year, then after that season, he had two surgeries to create a new ligament out of a piece of his patella and then have that ACL sewn into place.
Where last season he felt relatively little pain with the aid of a knee brace, this season was a battle throughout with pain management.
“It’s been a grind, just like last year, but maybe more so,” Lance Schyck said. “They took a third of my patella and made it into an ACL, so I have two-thirds of a patella and a scar on my knee and a lot of atrophy in my leg, so I would say it’s been a lot harder.”
This year’s state tournament being a three-day affair for the first time was another hurdle.
“I’m not 100 percent. I’m nowhere near it. I’m like 80 percent … but I found a way,” he said. “I had three knee pads on. This was the first three-day tournament so I really had to hone in. I’ve only wrestled in one two-day tournament this year and to wrestle three days is really grueling on my knee but I found a way.”
That’s the physical side of the battle. Mike Schyck said his son’s mental makeup was also a difference-maker. The championship match against American Heritage’s Joseph Nicolosi was a blue-collar, 7-2 decision.
“He did enough to win that. It wasn’t pretty, not the prettiest, but knowing the pressure, there’s so much pressure to do this again,” Mike Schyck said.
At that, he paused for a moment.
“He’s been following me, you know?” he said, his voice cracking. “It sucks that he had to do that, but you know he’s the first … no … the second four-time state-placer at our school. I was the first and he’s been chasing that. So there’s a lot of pressure on him to do it.
“People don’t realize when you get out here the pressure,” he continued. “If they just wrestle in a garage, the match will be different, but you put all this in front of everybody, the ones really good between the ears who can manage that will have success. It took Lance time to understand that but he learned — 118-1 says that.”
Two other Mantas reached the finals on Saturday. Chase Alden fell to First Baptist’s Christian Moder at 170 while Koen Hoffman extended Somerset’s Kendrick Hodge into three overtimes before falling, 2-1.
“Chase two years ago had no right to be on a wrestling mat,” Mike Schyck said. “He was 230 pounds and never wrestled before and looked like he was slow and like a kid sitting behind a computer eating Doritos and now look at him.
“I’m so proud of him from where he’s come to be here in the state finals,” he added. “I’m not disappointed at all and I told him don’t hang your head, you should be proud of everything you did.”
Mike Schyck said Hoffman’s match was a valuable learning tool for him heading into next season.
“You can’t wrestle to try and not lose,” he said. “You’ve got to go win something and if you lose it, at least you know you went and did it.”
All in all, it was a great week for Lemon Bay … and the Schyck clan.
“The stress is off now. I’m so sad for my other guys but elated for Lance,” Mike Schyck said. “It’s like I’m on an emotional rollercoaster. Three in the finals — there were two other teams with three in the finals. Not too many public schools did that, you know? It’s awesome. I’m crazy happy for these guys.”
