KISSIMMEE – Seven area wrestlers will vie for state titles on Saturday at the FHSAA state championships while 20 in all will still be in action at Silver Spurs Arena after the meet’s first two days.
Lemon Bay led the way among area finalists, sending Koen Hoffman, Chase Alden and Lance Schyck to the championship round. Charlotte and North Port will each send a pair. Tarpons wrestlers Camren French and Andrew Austin made their way to the spotlight as did Bobcats Sean-Michael Gonzalez and Dominic Joyce.
In all, nine of Charlotte’s 10 wrestlers remain in action while the Mantas still have six of 11 in play. North Port has three while Port Charlotte and Venice each have one.
A look at what remains for each team entering the meet’s final day:
CHARLOTTE (Class 2A)
French’s 106-pound bracket played out as predicted and he’ll be facing Jesuit’s Roman Lerner in the title match. Lerner nabbed French in the title match of last weeks’ Region 2A-3 meet, pinning the Tarpon sophomore late in the second round. French reached the title match on Friday by knocking off Miami Southridge’s Fredrick Mitchum 7-4 and Bradon’s Roberto Rodriguez, 8-2.
Austin, whether he is wearing his Central Michigan knit cap or cowboy hat, is in terrific position to win his third state title. He will meet Brandon’s Darrell Tabor. Austin dispatched Silas Montero (Winter Springs) with a fall at 3:15 in the quarterfinals, then earned a 6-3 decision against Alexander Exalant (North Miami) in the semis.
Patrick Nolan (120) narrowly missed out on a title appearance, falling in the semifinals. He leads a six-man Tarpon contingent into the blood round today. Kaiden Ballinger (113), Isaac Church (152), James Baltutis (160), Cael Newton (195) and Biaggio Frattarelli (285) all can finish as high as third or as low as sixth.
Nathaniel Box (220) will wrestle for seventh place.
LEMON BAY (1A)
Schyck, the defending state champion, put himself in line for a repeat at 182 by dispatching Palm Bay’s Octavion Osby with a first-period pin. He then outlasted Coral Springs Charter’s eighth-grade wrestler Michael Mocco, 6-4, to set up an expected title tilt against American Heritage’s Joseph Nicolosi.
Hoffman could get fitted for a crown today after recording a pair of 3-0 decisions at 160. He knocked off Fernandina Beach’s Enzo Gamba in the quarters and division favorite McKeel’s Vish Williams in the semifinals. Somerset’s Kendrick Hodge denied Hoffman an opportunity to avenge his region title match loss when he nosed out Bonita Springs’ Konner Stuttgen 4-3 on the other side of the bracket.
Unlike Hoffman, Alden will get a shot at revenge against First Baptist’s Christian Moder in the 170 title match. Moder bounced Alden into the Region 1A-3 blood round last week with a 6-2 decision in the semifinals on his way to the region crown. Alden put himself in position for the rematch on Friday by defeating Richard Tauriello (Cardinal Gibbons) 3-2 in the quarterfinals and McKeel’s Ownen McNabb with a third-period pin in the semis.
Brycen Warren (126), Justin Brady (132) and Marcus Lopez (195) will all do battle in today’s seventh-place matches.
NORTH PORT (3A)
A year ago, a South Dade wrestler burst Joyce’s bubble with a 7-5 decision in the 170-pound title match. He has been on a mission at 182 ever since. Friday’s leg of the journey involved another South Dade wrestler in the quarterfinals. He dispatched Christopher Sanchez 7-2, then in a rugged semifinal pairing, Joyce handed Mandarin’s Tony Carter his first loss of the season with a pin early in the third round. Joyce will meet Southwest Miami darkhorse Franklyn Fernandez in today’s final.
Meanwhile, Gonzalez tore through his two Friday opponents to reach the 126 title match. He pinned Doral Academy’s Julian Montero at the 3:38 mark, then scored a major decision (14-3) over Palm Beach Garden’s Ryan Ullayk. Those wins will put Gonzalez on the mat with Osceola’s Anderson Heap in a rematch of last week’s Region 3A-2 final. Heap, a sophomore who owns a victory against Charlotte’s Andrew Austin, defeated Gonzalez, 10-4
Vincent Donatelle lost in his 160-pound semifinal match and will compete in today’s blood round for a chance to wrestle for third place.
PORT CHARLOTTE (1A)
Tyler Rodriguez stayed alive on Friday and will wrestle for seventh place at 152.
VENICE (3A)
Blaine Taranto ran into Bartram Trail’s Ethan Vugman in the 120 semifinals on Friday. The 49-1 Vugman won the match in an 8-2 decision, sending Taranto to the blood round where he will wrestle for the opportunity to compete for third place.
GIRLS STATES
North Port’s Hope Eastes reached the 100-pound semifinals before falling to Lake Gibson’s Gabrielle Tedesco, 11-3. She will now try to wrestle back for a place anywhere between third and sixth place.
Venice’s Tristany Smallwood (105) will also wrestle for a spot on the podium after a long couple of days that saw her reach the quarterfinals before losing to Deltona’s Dianna Pineda. She then wrestled back through the consolation bracket until falling in the third round to Matanzas wrestler Mariah Mills. By virtue of reaching the third round, she will have the opportunity to wrestle for seventh place today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.