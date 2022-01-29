PUNTA GORDA – The way Cael Newton saw it, plenty of his teammates could have been named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Gene Gorman Showcase on Saturday.
“I’m surprised, honestly,” he said while holding the trophy and an oversized ceremonial check for $1,000 that Gorman donated to the Charlotte scholarship fund in Newton’s name. “I know I wrestled well. One of the kids forfeited that I really wanted to wrestle, but I wanted to get all these matches in and I’m proud of myself, my teammates and my team for taking first in back-to-back years.”
Charlotte won all eight of its duals in the 9-team event, capping the two-day affair with a decisive, 55-18 rout of newly minted Class 1A dual state champion Jensen Beach. Venice finished third with a 4-4. Port Charlotte also participated, picking up a win against Pinellas Park to go 1-7.
Despite the losing record, Port Charlotte coach Tyler Crane said the Gorman Showcase was the perfect opportunity for his young squad to get in some key matches with the homestretch of the season bearing down.
“I got some of my young kids some matches and we’re still nursing some injuries and getting kids ready for the postseason,” he said. “Our focus is really the postseason and just getting better. We had some good matches.”
Port Charlotte’s top state hope, Okten Logue, suffered an injury earlier this week in a car accident, so he is mostly shut down at the moment, Crane said.
“We’re focusing on the postseason right now, so I have to get him healthy for it,” he said. “It’s been an interesting year for us because we’ve been plagued with injuries and sicknesses all year.”
Port Charlotte lost two wrestlers at 182 to a broken toe and a broken leg. COVID-19 dogged the team at dual regionals earlier this month. That said, Crane was eager to see where Nick At lands at district IBT time. At has been wrestling at 160 and 170. The Pirates have three wrestlers at 160 and Crane said a wrestle-off will determine the representative at those two weights.
Venice won duals against Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, Pinellas Park and Barron Collier. The 46-30 win against Barron Collier helped the Indians end the day on a high note.
“We got some good competition,” Venice coach Patrick Ryan said. “That’s one thing: Our schedule is a bear. We have a very hard schedule and this tournament, you have a 1A state champion and a top-four 2A team here. That’s a bear.”
Individual matchups piqued Ryan’s curiosity. At 138, Gage Wiggins had a battle with Mariner’s state champion, Christopher Minto. Wiggins lost the match, 20-4, but avoided the pin. Later, Blaine Taranto took on Charlotte’s Patrick Nolan in an evenly matched battle at 120. Nolan outlasted Taranto for the 6-2 decision.
“Unfortunately, we lost both of those matches, but better we do it now than later,” Ryan said. “We’ll see kids that good later on and we’ll need to match their intensity and everything.”
Charlotte routed Port Charlotte 78-6 and Venice 69-12. Earlier, they took out familiar foes Mariner (64-14), Barron Collier (61-13) and Fort Myers (66-9). Throughout, Newton said he occasionally spied on his teammates’ bigger matches, seeking any potential tricks of the trade he could add to his own arsenal.
“I know the 106-pounder for Jensen Beach (Sebastian Degennaro), he’s pretty good,” Newton said. “I was watching him. I can see what he does to try to get the edge.”
Charlotte coach Evan Robinson was happy to hear Newton was using the showcase in that way.
“That’s what you’ve got to do,” he said. “That’s a hunger and that’s what these guys need, especially with five weeks left. That’s a big deal and I like that attitude.”
